Cognitiondigital.io Releases New Analytics API for Amazon Demand Side Platform (DSP)
New API helps retail automotive marketing agencies consolidate metrics into broader client reporting
You can look at a dealer’s list of sold customers and establish which viewed specific ads and inspect the journey from first seeing an ad to coming into a store and purchasing a vehicle”PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitiondigital.io today announced the release of a new analytics API for its Amazon Demand-side platform (DSP), tailored to meet the needs of automotive dealers, brands, and ad agencies, with almost real-time insights and in-depth analysis of campaign performance.
— Adam Frantz, Cognition Digital President and CTO
“The goal of our new API is to open the doors to a complete set of ad analytics data. Advertisers can access details of a complete customer journey. Agencies can integrate these insights into their marketing dashboards, pulling data from several different sources to give the best possible overview. We are answering the call from marketing agencies who are eager to consolidate their programmatic metrics into broader client reporting for their dealers,” said Cognition Digital President and CTO Adam Frantz.
Merging insights from the Ad Server, the Demand Side Platform, and the Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) attribution tool, the new API creates a holistic picture of the entire interaction with an ad campaign from ad creation, to bidding to win placement, and through the purchase action taken by a consumer. Marketers can use this granular data to put the marketing puzzle into perspective in their own dashboards and compare the campaign results to data from alternate campaigns such as Google and Facebook ads.
“An important and unique aspect is that we integrated data from the Amazon Marketing Cloud and can bring back ad attribution to what has been sold at the store level. You can look at a dealer’s list of sold customers and establish which of those sold customers viewed specific ads and inspect the journey from first seeing an ad to coming into a store and purchasing a vehicle. Ad agencies no longer have to create separate integrations to several different tools to aggregate and review data. CognitionDigitial.io provides that comprehensive pool of data all in one place,” Frantz added.
The only Amazon Verified Partner built for Automotive, Cognitiondigital.io is designed specifically to holistically integrate with Amazon's suite of Ad Tech solutions. It delivers a customer-centric advertising experience resulting in higher clickthrough rates, lower cost per lead, and a more efficient media buy. Using the platform to create advertising experiences custom-built for each consumer, auto dealers are seeing a 54% increase in engagement and an average reduction in ad budgets of 42%.
The platform enables automotive dealerships to efficiently communicate the right message to the right audiences while highlighting their local dealership across Amazon OTT, Dynamic Amazon Display, and Streaming Audio.
The cognitiondigital.io platform also connects with the tools the dealership uses and efficiently integrates with all major inventory solutions to help dealers get the most out of their inventory.
For more information visit: https://www.cognitiondigital.io.
About Cognitiondigital.io
The only Amazon Verified Partner built for the automotive industry, Cognitiondigital.io is built to integrate seamlessly with Amazon's Demand-side Platform (DSP). It delivers campaign workflow automation, offline attribution, and a more efficient media buy.
The platform is seamless, portable, scalable, and agile. https://www.cognitiondigital.io.
sara callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+1 949-742-0477
email us here