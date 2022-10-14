2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: The Epilepsy Shield Project: The First 120 Paintings by Chris M. Arceneaux

A brain surgery survivor turned epilepsy advocate raises awareness about the need to combat epilepsy myths at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Most painters or artists use a variety of muses to be able to paint the perfect piece, author Chris M. Arceneaux uses his experience after going through brain surgery to remove a golf ball size piece of his right temporal lobe to paint “The Shield of an Epilepsy Warrior”. Arceneaux was able to use this as his muse for penning The Epilepsy Shield Project: The First 120 Paintings which is also set to be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

“See the first ten completed epilepsy awareness painting series of The Epilepsy Shield Project done by Chris M. Arceneaux after he underwent brain surgery in 2014 to remove a golf ball size piece of his right temporal lobe that had scar tissue from a lesion in it made him seizure free while being able to take lower doses of anti-seizure medicines. After his surgery, he became an epilepsy advocate online where someone suggested that he could try to use his artistic ability in his advocacy work.”

— The Epilepsy Shield Project: The First 120 Paintings by Chris M. Arceneaux

This book is a compilation of the 10-series paintings that Chris M. Arceneaux painted to spread awareness about the life of an individual with epilepsy. The Epilepsy Shield Project aims to help people with epilepsy, teach the public about the life and struggles of a person with epilepsy, and debunk the myths about epilepsy.

Chris M. Arceneaux is an enthusiast of art and painting; after he had his brain surgery, he became actively involved in community platforms both online and

offline to disseminate information about epilepsy. An online friend urged him to use his artistic skills when he advocated for epilepsy awareness.

Book copies are available on Amazon and other online bookstores.

The Epilepsy Shield Project: The First 120 Paintings

Written by Chris M. Arceneaux

