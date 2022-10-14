Mid-October Update for Atherton Street Project

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a mid-October update for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of October 17.

Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented to install new sewer line. No detours will be used.



One crew will be working between Beaver Avenue and Fairmont Avenue on Atherton Street.



on Atherton Street. A second crew will be working from Logan Avenue (near Pizza Hut) through Westerly Parkway on Atherton Street.



No crews will be working on Friday, October 21, in light of Penn State's home football matchup against Minnesota.



Two radar-controlled speed display boards are in place to address speeding issues near the work zone. The speed limit between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue is 25 miles per hour. The speed limit between University Drive and South Pugh Street is 35 miles per hour.



Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.



Motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week as work progresses. It will also post detour information as needed.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When approaching the work zone, use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

