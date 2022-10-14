Sign Structure Replacement Project on I-79 in Butler County (Jackson Township) Will Have Evening Closure

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an evening closure between Exits 83 and 88 on Interstate 79 Northbound in Butler County (Jackson Township) October 22 through 23, 2022.



Interstate 79 Northbound will be closed from 8:00 p.m. October 22 to 6:00 a.m. October 23 between Exit 83: Evans City and Exit 88: Little Creek Road for a sign structure replacement project.



Crews from IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA and Power Contracting Company of Carnegie, PA will be replacing a damaged sign structure and erecting a new sign structure.



There will be a night-time detour on I-79 Northbound from Exit 83: Evans City to Exit 88: Little Creek Road. Driver's heading Northbound on I-79 during this time are advised to follow the posted detour by exiting onto Exit 83: Evans City to State Route 528 and then to State Route 19 North. Drivers can follow State Route 19 North to Little Creek Road where they can re-enter I-79 Northbound.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

