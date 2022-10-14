2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: The Heart Of Milton Book One: Poetry Love Reflection by Milton Joseph Batson

A poetic chronicle of the author’s experiences from childhood through maturity is grouped into seven heartwarming categories of poetry into one intimate book

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Milton Joseph Batson uses the power of poetry to chronicle his life and encourages readers to extract lessons from his own experiences in The Heart Of Milton Book One: Poetry Love Reflection. Aside from the well-versed poems,

Batson combined artist talent with prose, placing sketches above a few corresponding poems intended as a pictorial puzzle— a commendable work that earned its spot at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

Milton Joseph Batson divided his book into seven stirring divisions – Forever Love, Mother and Father, Children, Other Loves, My Country, Thoughts and More, and Culminating with Prayer. He made this collection to keep track of the process of maturity as he explores the twisty pathways in life’s journey.

Milton Joseph Batson's passion for writing poems and stories started when he was a child. He lived in a small island community of Eastport, Maine. He is a graduate of Applied Science/Industrial Technology at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. After earning a degree, he served in the US Air Force’s Space and Missile Program for twenty years, helping to improve those systems.

Be one of those lucky enough to grab a copy of the book, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and his website, miltonjbatson.com/.

The Heart Of Milton Book One: Poetry Love Reflection

Written by Milton Joseph Batson

