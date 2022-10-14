Request for Information / Royalton Barracks / 22B2004620
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B2004620
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10-13-22 / 1432 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Appalachian Trail, Winturri Shelter, Bridgewater
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the above attached photograph of a male. The male was last seen at the Winturri Shelter on the Appalachian Trail, Bridgewater on 10-13-22 at approximately 1432 hours. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.