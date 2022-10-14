Submit Release
Request for Information / Royalton Barracks / 22B2004620

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#:22B2004620

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hunt                             

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10-13-22 / 1432 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Appalachian Trail, Winturri Shelter, Bridgewater

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the above attached photograph of a male.  The male was last seen at the Winturri Shelter on the Appalachian Trail, Bridgewater on 10-13-22 at approximately 1432 hours. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police.

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

