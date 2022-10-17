Baller Mixed Reality Builds Upon its Leadership Position in Augmented Reality, 3D Technology & NFT Collectibles
We appreciate the Fund Awards' recognition of Baller Mixed Reality as the 'Most Pioneering Memorabilia NFT Company of 2022'”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Baller Mixed Reality continues to sign legendary athletes and entertainers, it has been recognized by International Wealth & Finance Magazine's Fund Awards as the Most Pioneering Memorabilia NFT Company of 2022.
“We appreciate the Fund Awards' recognition of Baller Mixed Reality as the 'Most Pioneering Memorabilia NFT Company' as we change the way that people collect and enjoy all types of collectibles, and solve the long-standing problems of fraud and counterfeits in the collectibles market,” says Jonathan Herman, Founder and CEO
In addition to receiving this Fund Award, Crunchbase (the leading global business database) continues to rank Baller Mixed Reality among the top startups in the world across a variety of categories (as of October 16, 2022):
#1 Augmented Reality Startup
#1 3D Technology Company
#1 Collectibles Company
#1 Digital Entertainment Company
#2 Sports Company in the U.S.
#2 Blockchain Company with Seed Funding
---------------------------------------------
ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY
Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked Augmented Reality Startup, 3D Technology Startup, and Collectibles Company in the United States.
