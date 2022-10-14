UPDATE - PUBLIC NOTICE -Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:

Saturday, October 22 , and Sunday, October 23 , from 6 am to 7 pm

Saturday, October 29 , and Sunday, October 30 , from 6 am to 7 pm

Saturday, November 5 , and Sunday, November 6 , from 6 am to 7 pm

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during these periods, but the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada