2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: The Joys of Being a Professor: My Life in Academia by Andrew D. Cohen

Weaving together his love for writing and for "professoring," Andrew Cohen identifies and elaborates on a series of joys associated with being a professor

When university professors are asked how their work is going, the response may focus on difficulties associated with the profession rather than on joys.”
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 — The Joys of Being a Professor: My Life in Academia by Andrew D. Cohen is an eloquent work aimed at a general audience.
The book will be represented at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

“When university professors are asked how their work is going, the response may focus on difficulties associated with the profession rather than on joys. What, in fact, are some joys that I have had in being a professor? What about the joys that those aspiring to become professors might have in choosing this career as their own? And might this information encourage those already in this career path? It might also provide interesting reading for veteran professors, prompting them to take stock of joys they hav0e encountered.”

Andrew D. Cohen is Professor Emeritus from the University of Minnesota. Cohen is an acclaimed applied linguist with over 22 academic books to his credit. In the early years of the U.S. Peace Corps, Cohen was a volunteer on the High Plains of Bolivia working in rural community development. After completing his doctorate at Stanford University, he was a professor in an MA program for ESL teacher preparation at UCLA and a professor of Language Education at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Although formerly retired as of 2013, he has been actively engaged in research projects, in attending conferences in person and virtually, and in writing.

The Joys of Being a Professor: My Life in Academia
Written by Andrew D. Cohen
About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

