2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Brian’s Journey: A Mother’s Healing After the Death of Her Son by Janet Dubrasky

A mother’s heartbreaking account of agony, sorrow, and grief over losing her son to suicide will put readers to tears at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Janet Dubrasky’s Brian's Journey: A Mother’s Healing After the Death of Her Son is an emotional memoir of a mother who has been through her worst nightmare after losing her son to suicide. Fairgoers of the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair should prepare their box of tissues as she experiences what most describe as a “mother’s absolute nightmare”— losing their firstborn.

“An emotional memoir by a mother who shares the harrowing experience of losing her son to suicide. Brian was her first baby boy: from the very beginning, he was a quick learner who readily made friends. As a teenager and young adult, he grew into a talented artist and musician, who also had a facility for languages, and loved food and travel. He lived life. In this emotional memoir, Brian’s mother tries to understand the sudden mental illness that took over Brian’s life and led to his suicide. She describes the failures of the systems that could have helped him. And she shares her efforts to heal—a difficult path that other grieving families know all too well.”

— Brian’s Journey: A Mother’s Healing After the Death of Her Son by Janet Dubrasky

Losing a child is a difficult challenge; the grief and pain of a parent, especially a mother is beyond unthinkable. This is a memoir of Brian’s life before he departed to heaven, this book is a real account of what Brian did in his life – narrated by his mother.

Janet Dubrasky is a mother and a first-time writer; she began writing when she lost her precious son, Brian, to suicide. Writing has helped her ease her pain and agony, she wrote about Brian’s life and how amazing he is. Janet wishes that this book can be an instrument to help families, especially mothers who have gone through the same situation as hers.

Copies of Brian’s Journey: A Mother’s Healing After the Death of Her Son is available on Amazon and other online bookstores.

Brian's Journey: A Mother’s Healing After the Death of Her Son

Written by Janet Dubrasky

