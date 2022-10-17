HUEX Labs Welcomes Latest Advisor

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUEX Labs builds products using a combination of commercial-grade speech recognition technologies and natural language processing. As a result, they have created a voice assistant that can handle customer service-related tasks for on-prem commercial use. Now retailers and fast-food restaurants can have a "digital team member" to help combat the extensional labor crisis they face, improve productivity, and reduce labor cost, while maximizing upsell opportunities. HUEX’s current focus is on the QSR drive-thru space, however the power of the AI developed has applicability across any "brick and mortar" business.

HUEX Labs is excited to welcome Robin Bienfait to its Advisory Board.

“Robin is an inventor with very solid technical background and brings both breadth and depth across digital services, hardware and network equipment makers and emerging technologies”, said Anik Seth, CEO of HUEX Labs. "We are super excited for her to join the HUEX family and guide our technology strategy to remain on the cutting edge, so in turn we can continue to provide immense value to our clients."

Robin Bienfait was the chief enterprise innovation officer and senior advisor for Samsung, responsible for building strong partnerships with large global customers to deliver enterprise class services. Robin joined Samsung with over 30 years of experience in mobility, security, business development, enterprise sales, wireless network operations and engineering. As a global intrapreneur, Robin launched Samsung Business Services and advised on the B2B investment strategy. Now as CEO for Emnovate, Robin is advising and providing software solutions to emerging businesses. Prior to Samsung, Robin served as chief information officer for BlackBerry, where she led the enterprise business unit and software development team, end to end product security, tier 3 technical customer service, global network services, corporate security and corporate IT. For the majority of her career, Robin held senior leadership positions across AT&T including Bell Labs, Global Network Services/GNOC, business continuity and disaster recovery, and compliance. As an officer at AT&T, Robin’s last role was leading global network services and chief compliance officer, environment, health and safety.

Robin holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Central Missouri State University and a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a master’s degree in management of technology. A global influencer holding 18 patents, she is the recipient of several awards and was named as one of the top 100 CIO’s in STEM. Robin currently serves on multiple boards as an independent director, Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp, Ulabs Systems, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, GW Lifeco and MUFG.

About HUEX Labs

HUEX Labs is a Ontario, Canada based startup that builds Edge based Conversational AI products with focus on Retail and Hospitality industries, where a good or a service is being exchanged between a business and its customers and there is voice based interaction, HUEX is able to decipher the interaction. The first use case is available in the Quick Serve Restaurants. HUEX has developed a solution to work with existing QSR Drive Thru IT infrastructure and have run several pilots to prove the power of their AI matches or is superior to the human first time recognition of the order. By doing so HUEX is able to let the personnel inside the kitchen focus on high value tasks like superior food and guest experience, and removing mundane tasks through automation. HUEX is also providing real time speech analytics that helps businesses improve their Net Promoter Score yielding higher customer satisfaction.

