HUEX Labs Expands Advisory Board Members with Deep Industry Expertise

TORONTO, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUEX Labs builds products using a combination of commercial-grade speech recognition technologies and natural language processing. As a result, they have created a voice assistant that can handle customer service-related tasks for on-prem commercial use. Now retailers and fast-food restaurants can have a "digital team member" to help combat the extensional labor crisis they face, improve productivity, and reduce labor cost, while maximizing upsell opportunities. HUEX’s current focus is on the QSR drive-thru space, however the power of the AI developed has applicability across any "brick and mortar" business.

HUEX Labs is excited to welcome Amit Seth, Matt Austin, Helen Kontozopoulos and Meredith Sandland to its Advisory Board.

“It’s with great enthusiasm that HUEX Labs continues our expansion and growth by delivering value to our clients with our AI platform,” said Kiran Kadekoppa, CTO and Co-Founder of HUEX Labs. “With the anticipated growth, we are also excited to bring a talented group of advisors to help guide our strategic success”



Amit Seth is a Certified Public Accountant that oversees the ownership and operations of several quick service outlets in Canada with over 1000 team members. Through his operational experience, Amit is focused on guest centric behaviors to bring a higher level of guest experience in quick service restaurants as has evident through national OSAT scores being superior than typical locations. He has been on various committees around hospitality, team member experiences and is the Vice Chair of the Tim Horton’s Foundation Camp Board. He is a graduate of the Masters of Accounting program from the University of Waterloo, where he has also lectured in the past on International Business.

Matt Austin is a Waterloo entrepreneur whose company Brigade focuses on derisking automations for major corporate clients in the Quick Service Restaurant and Retail spaces. Matt started his career as a combat engineer in the Canadian Armed Forces and deployed to Afghanistan with the Battle Group in 2006/2007 and 2008/2009. Following service with the military, Matt focused on renewable energy in Ontario and took part in the construction of seven wind farms in the province including one by a company he founded in 2017. Concurrently with the help of fellow Canadian Army veterans, Matt founded Brigade in 2016 which went on to do work with notable end clients such as Pearson International Airport, Shoppers Drugmart, Union Station, Roy Thomson Hall, Restaurant Brands International and Recipes Unlimited to name a few. In Brigade, Matt focuses on digital automation technology and assists startups both as an angel investor and advisor. He lives just outside of Waterloo, Ontario with his wife Kelly and four kids.

Helen Kontozopoulos brings her technology understanding of IoT and AI, plus her business knowledge, to the HUEX team. She is a startup founder, adjunct professor, angel investor, and digital artist. She has been teaching at the University of Toronto, in the Department of Computer Science, since 2013. Where she teaches product development and design, and entrepreneurship courses to undergraduate and graduate students. In addition, she co-founded the Department of Computer Science Innovation Lab (DCSIL) at the University of Toronto, where she produced entrepreneurship and tech programming and advised over 200+ early-stage startups. In 2018 Helen co-founded ODAIA.ai out of the University of Toronto, a SaaS platform for commercial pharma teams to predict their next best actions. Her team is passionate about their customers and driven by a common mission of reducing time to therapy. ODAIA is a Series A funded startup with over 50+ employees and growing. She has recently become an angel investor in the Phoenix Fire fund focused on women founded startups.

Meredith Sandland brings over two decades across restaurant development, strategy and consulting industry domains. She was instrumental in building over 1000+ restaurants at Yum! Brands. Meredith was Employee#4 at the ghost kitchen startup Kitchen United where she led the business strategy and helped raise the initial capital. She is the co-author of the Amazon Best-seller book “Delivering The Digital Restaurant - Your Roadmap To The Future of Food”. A practical view of how digitization can enable restaurants to thrive in this dynamic business environment.



About HUEX Labs

HUEX Labs is a Ontario, Canada based startup that builds Edge based Conversational AI products with focus on Retail and Hospitality industries, where a good or a service is being exchanged between a business and its customers and there is voice based interaction, HUEX is able to decipher the interaction. The first use case is available in the Quick Serve Restaurants. HUEX has developed a solution to work with existing QSR Drive Thru IT infrastructure and have run several pilots to prove the power of their AI matches or is superior to the human first time recognition of the order. By doing so HUEX is able to let the personnel inside the kitchen focus on high value tasks like superior food and guest experience, and removing mundane tasks through automation. HUEX is also providing real time speech analytics that helps businesses improve their Net Promoter Score yielding higher customer satisfaction.