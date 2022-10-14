‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ TO HOST 2022 YEAR-END ‘BEST OF THE BEST’ AWARDS IN THE UNITED STATES AND PHILIPPINES
Our associates are the core of our real estate business so it’s only right that we take some time at the end of the year to recognize their efforts and honor their achievements”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced the dates for its 2022 year-end ‘Best of the Best’ Awards banquets to honor top performing YHSGR associates. Three separate banquets will be held with the first happening in late November at the Henann Regency Resort & Spa on Boracay Island in the Philippines. The next two banquets will be held in December in California. These exclusive events are open to YHSGR associates and their families.
— Rudy L. Kusuma
“Our associates are the core of our real estate business so it’s only right that we take some time at the end of the year to recognize their efforts and honor their achievements,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “From our symposium in the Philippines to our Christmas parties in California, these events should all serve to celebrate what we’ve accomplished company-wide in 2022.”
Details for the three events are as follows:
• 2022 YHSGR Christmas Party (SoCal), Dec. 16 (6 p.m.) - "Turnip Rose, 1570 Scenic Ave Costa Mesa, CA"
• 2022 YHSGR Christmas Party (NorCal), Dec. 10 (12 p.m.) - "City Cruise Disembarking from Pier 3, Hornblower Landing, San Francisco, CA"
• 2022 YHSGR Symposium, Nov. 23-26 - "Henann Regency Resort & Spa, Boracay Island, Philippines"
YHSGR associates at the SoCal Christmas party will enjoy the grounds of the famous Turnip Rose in Costa Mesa. A former Napa-valley based winery, the Promenade by Turnip Rose offers a spacious grand park, an elegant rose garden and a vibrant reception space with an intimate foyer and ballroom. The venue boasts a stylish and approachable Mediterranean ambiance, perfect for memorable gatherings. Kusuma and the YHSGR team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling over $1B in real estate transactions, and YHSGR was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America list in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.
YHSGR associates who join the Christmas party cruise will enjoy a privately chartered journey through the San Francisco Bay, allowing them to take in picturesque views of the skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Bridge, and Alcatraz Island. The lunch cruise provides a delicious meal to go along with the beautiful views from the water.
YHSGR associates who attend the symposium will experience the crystal-clear waters and powder-white sand of Boracay Island at the Henann Regency. The resort features striking Mediterranean-inspired architecture, landscaped gardens, and an expansive beachfront. The resort offers 302 world-class rooms and guests have a view of the sea right from the grounds of the resort.
YHSGR welcomes qualified real estate agents and even prospective real estate agents to apply to join the team. YHSGR offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. Agents who would like to join the team can learn more at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/.
For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
+1 626-789-0159
