Workshop: Carbon sinks and land-use emissions at the municipality level

The aim of the workshop is to share lessons learned from municipalities’ current work with estimating carbon sinks and to discuss what municipalities need and what challenges they face in this area. The outcomes of this workshop will be used to inform the future priorities of the Nordic Council of Ministers.

This workshop is the second of two pan-Nordic workshops in the “Sustainable Climate Neutral Nordic Municipalities” research project funded by the Nordic Council of Ministers’ Working Group for Climate and Air (NKL). This project aims to synthesize the best practices for how municipalities can work to quantify consumption-based emissions and sinks. A workshop for the work of municipalities with consumption-based emissions will be held 28 October 2022. Follow this link for registration and more information about that workshop.

The event is hosted by four Nordic research institutes: Aarhus University (AU, Denmark), the Center for International Climate Research (CICERO, Norway), Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI, Sweden) and the Finnish Environment Institute (SYKE, Finland), as part of a project financed by the Nordic Council of Ministers.

09.00-09.10

1. Welcome and introductions

Presentation of the project “Sustainable Climate Neutral Nordic Municipalities”(Hans Sanderson, Aarhus University)

09.10-09.20

2. Towards climate neutrality at the municipal level – Concepts, methods, measures (Sampo Pihlainen, SYKE)

09.20-09.30

3. Nordic municipalities’ work with sinks, key findings from a survey to municipalities (Laura Saikku, SYKE)

09.30-09.50

4. Break-out session 1: Climate neutrality – defining goals in the land use sector and choosing land use measures

5. Break

5. Break

10.00-10.20

6. Examples from Nordic municipalities:

Estimation of carbon sinks in Tampere (Erno Mäkinen, GIS specialist, City of Tampere, Finland)

Uppsala municipality on its work to model GHG emissions and calculate carbon sinks at the local level (David Jedland, Uppsala municipality, Sweden)

10.20-10.40

7. Break-out session 2: Sinks – estimation of current and future sinks and quantifying the impact of measures – barriers, potentials, and data needs

10.40-11.00

8. Wrap-up (plenary discussion)