2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Half the Lies I Tell Aren't True by William “Warsaw” Wydra Sr.

How a young Polish boy living on a mountain in Northeast Pennsylvania with a dog as a best friend would end up owning two multi-million businesses.

See how from an early age he was aware of things that most people wouldn't even think of. Almost ahead of his time and maybe he’ll expand your thoughts in a way that you might think back in time.” — William “Warsaw” Wydra Sr.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Half the Lies I Tell Aren't True by William “Warsaw” Wydra Sr. A story of a young Polish kid from a mountain in the heart of the Anthracite Coal Region of Pennsylvania and what becomes of him after his parents were summoned to his school in New Brunswick, NJ. to witness his brilliantly built log cabin built from Lincoln Logs on the first day of first grade, which got him immediately moved to second grade. Which will be displayed at the 2022

Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23 2022.

From a simple boy who had only a mountain and Coal Colliery (black desert) for his playground. Willie was a brilliant boy with excellent learning skills. This book tells of his journey through life as a boy picking up many attributes along the way to enable him to combine all his talents to be successful as an adult. Witness how Willie’s life unfolds as his antics play an important role in his growing up.

“See how from an early age he was aware of things that most people wouldn't even think of. Almost ahead of his time and maybe he’ll expand your thoughts in a way that you might think back in time and realize some of the mysteries in your own mind weren’t actually mysteries at all. Test your talent in solving the until-now unsolvable EGO1 quiz from clues in the pages.”

— Half the Lies I Tell Aren’t True by William “Warsaw” Wydra Sr.

Willie is an all-around person; he is good at a wide array of skills. He is now or once was a carpenter, plumber, electrician, auto and diesel mechanic, farmer,

engineer, architect, commercial writer, song writer, multiple business owner, Pilot, physically built his own home, and a Polish stand-up comic headliner.

“Warsaw Willie”

See Willie’s antics as he travels to China, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Prague, and the Czech Republic.

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Half the Lies I Tell Aren't True

Written by William “Warsaw” Wydra Sr.

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing

professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.