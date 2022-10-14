DIAMOND HAWK MINING CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND NAME CHANGE
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Hawk Mining Corp. (the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Eric Wiltzen and Frank Rossi have resigned as senior officers and directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Wiltzen and Mr. Rossi for their valuable contributions, and further wishes her every success in their future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Neil Novak and Harvey McKenzie have been appointed as directors of the Company.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc. and Navasota Resources where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.
Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years’ accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the Chief Financial Officer of Manor Global Inc. During the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as Chief Financial Officer of several Canadian publicly listed exploration, development and producing mining companies. His public-company experience includes the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.
Mr. Novak is is also a Director of Cadillac Ventures Inc., (CDC). Mr. Novak has been a director for several other junior resource companies during his career, and he continues to help transition private companies into public companies. He is also President of a family-owned consulting business, Nominex Ltd. Mr. Novak is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario ("PGO") and is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada (F.G.A.C.).
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416.710.4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Neil Novak and Harvey McKenzie have been appointed as directors of the Company.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of public companies including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc. and Navasota Resources where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.
Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years’ accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the Chief Financial Officer of Manor Global Inc. During the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as Chief Financial Officer of several Canadian publicly listed exploration, development and producing mining companies. His public-company experience includes the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.
Mr. Novak is is also a Director of Cadillac Ventures Inc., (CDC). Mr. Novak has been a director for several other junior resource companies during his career, and he continues to help transition private companies into public companies. He is also President of a family-owned consulting business, Nominex Ltd. Mr. Novak is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario ("PGO") and is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada (F.G.A.C.).
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416.710.4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
Diamond Hawk Mining Corp.
email us here