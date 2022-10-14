LOTTERY GENERATES RECORD 1ST QUARTER FUNDING FOR EDUCATION

Back

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) closed out the first quarter of this fiscal year with a record first quarter transfer of $121.7 Million to the Lottery for Education Account. This quarter’s total is ahead of the $118.1 Million raised during the same period last year and brings the grand total raised for all TEL-funded programs to more than $6.6 Billion.

Details about the funds generated by the TEL since inception include:

More than $26.6 Billion in gross ticket revenues

More than $18.2 Billion in prizes won by players

More than $1.7 Billion paid in retailer commissions

“The Tennessee Education Lottery’s success in helping Tennessee students achieve their dreams is stronger than ever,” said TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul. “We thank so many who have contributed to this stellar performance, including our Board of Directors, elected officials, retailers, players and an incredibly dedicated staff.”

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. For additional information, visit tnlottery.com