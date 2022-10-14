Submit Release
Paving in Bellefonte to Bring One-way Detour Next Week

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that paving work next week will bring a lane closure and detour along a section of East Bishop Street/ Route 550 in Bellefonte. On Monday, October 17, crews will be working on East Bishop Street from Allegheny Avenue to South Wilson Street.

This section of East Bishop Street will be reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic, with   westbound traffic following a detour. The detour will use South Wilson Street, East Howard Street, and Allegheny Avenue.  Flaggers will be stationed at the intersection of South Wilson and East Howard to assist with traffic movements. Flaggers may be positioned at other intersections as well.

Work hours are set for 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M, with all work weather dependent. Should weather force a schedule change, the paving would take place on Wednesday, October 19. All work will be done by Centre County PennDOT Maintenance.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

