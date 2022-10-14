Submit Release
Lawmakers Conclude 2022 Extra Legislative Session

JEFFERSON CITY — Members of the Missouri General Assembly wrapped up their work in the extra legislative session by passing two pieces of legislation. Senate Bills 3 & 5 make several changes to the state’s tax code, while House Bill 3 includes a variety of measures designed to expand economic opportunities for Missouri’s farmers and ranchers.

