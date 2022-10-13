Tartaglione Hosts First Senior Expo 

Philadelphia Pa. − October 13, 2022 − Today nearly 100 seniors, their direct caregivers, and vendors attended the first of three Senior Expos hosted by Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia).

The expo, organized and hosted by Sen. Tartaglione, at the St. Anne’s Rectory PAL Center in Philadelphia hosted representatives from various government agencies as well as public and private providers were on hand to discuss programs and services for older Philadelphians, as well as organizations providing health screenings. A free lunch was provided to attendees as well.

“One of my favorite aspects of being an elected official is helping to connect seniors with the services they need,” Sen. Tartaglione said. “These events are always a huge hit with my constituents, and every time I interact with constituents around the 2nd district, they always tell me how much they love the senior fairs and are already looking forward to the next one.”

Sen. Tartaglione will be hosting two more senior expos in the 2nd District:

Friday, October 21st, 10 am-1 pm at the Mayfair Community Center, 2990 Saint Vincent St, Philadelphia

Thursday, October 27th, 10 am-1 pm at the Lawncrest Recreation Center, 6000 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia

The Senior Expos are free to attend and open to all seniors and their caregivers in the 2nd district.

For more information contact Sen. Tartaglione’s district office at (215) 533-0440.

