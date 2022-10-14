World Renowned Martial Artist George Dillman Receives iChange Nations™ Dr. Greg K. Dillon Excellence In Action Award

iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West, Suzanne Dillman, Grandmaster George Dillman, Dr. Greg K. Dillon and Tom Smith Grandmaster George Dillman along with DKI Instructors Grandmaster George Dillman, Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, Professor Wally Jay and Grandmaster Remy Presas Books by Professor George Dillman Dillman Karate International Crest

ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Presents Renowned Martial Artist George Dillman with the Global Excellence In Action Award During Private Ceremony in Ohio, USA

George Dillman has probably done more for the traditional martial arts than any other person alive.” — BLACK BELT MAGAZINE SEPTEMBER 2003

TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensei George Dillman traveled the world teaching seminars on pressure points and tuite (grappling) hidden within the traditional movements of the old martial arts forms. It is his research and scientific dissection of the old forms that is earning him his most notoriety. Never one to shy away from controversy, Dillman has rediscovered a formerly secret level of meaning for kata movements, and has made that interpretation understandable to all.George A. Dillman, 10th Degree Black Belt in Ryukyu Kempo Tomari-te, honored by Black Belt Magazine as "1997 -- Instructor of the Year" is one of the USA's best-known and well-established martial arts personalities. Dillman came to the attention of the martial arts press when he began competing in the early 1960's. By the middle of that decade, he had started running his own tournament, called the Northeast Open Karate Championships. This competition was held annually -- the first kicking off in Palmer Park, Maryland in 1966. The site was moved to Suitland, Maryland in 1967, and moved again to Reading, Pennsylvania in 1968 where it was held until 1996.Official Karate magazine (Nov. 1982) described Dillman as "one of the winningest competitors karate has ever known." Dillman was four-times National Karate Champion (1969-1972) and during this period was consistently ranked among the top ten competitors in the nation by major karate magazines. During his nine-year competitive career, Dillman won a total of 327 trophies in fighting, forms, breaking and weapons.Grandmaster George Dillman has made unparalleled strides in the martial arts world. Here are a few of his accomplishments:• Produced 55 DVDs that sold over half million globally• Featured in Every Martial Arts Magazine during his teaching career• Featured on 32 national television shows• Covered by 300+ newspapers with featured stories throughout the United States as well as China and Japan• Taught in 30 Countries• Black Belt Hall of Fame Instructor of the year 1997• Personal workout partner and friend of Muhammad Ali• Owned and operated the Famous Ali training camp for 18 years• Total following just over half a millionGrandmaster Dillman has had a profound long-term influence on martial artist of all ages worldwide, which is why he was selected for the iChange Nations™, Dr. Greg Dillon Excellence In Action Award.Dr. Greg Dillon is a World Civility Ambassador, Martial Artist, Thought Leader, and Entrepreneur. Dr. Dillon draws his inspiration from his early life while farming and mining in Southern Indiana, U.S.A. The family lived and depended on a good harvest. A good harvest was realized from good seeds and proper nurturing of the crop. According to Dr. Greg, this principle applies to raising strong individuals and this is what Sensei Dillman has done.Dr. Dillon has presented self-defense and safety awareness programs for children and women of all walks of life, from high school, and college, to business professionals. He has devoted much of his career to developing and implementing practical self-defense and safety awareness programs. Dr. Dillon believes in safety and civility through education and practical community involvement. His training programs are designed to educate the public on self-protection and avoidance of conflicts.Greg Dillon retired as an electrical utility industry expert with over 30 years of experience. He trained as an industrial firefighter and is a medical first responder, certified by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. He is now an international speaker, trainer and global youth advocate.George Dillman was nominated for the ICN Excellence In Action Award by several individuals. He was presented the award by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West and Dr. Greg Dillon during a private ceremony in Port Clinton, Ohio.Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder, World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers. iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. iChange Nations™ is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally.Grandmaster George Dillman is now in the company of several world figures that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded. The two most recent recipients of the global Dr. Greg K. Dillon Excellence In Action Award are:• Dr. Denis Mukwege, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner from DRC Honored for establishing the Panzi Hospital and Foundation which has treated more than 50,000 victims of sexual violence• The Republic of Kenya’s Deputy Inspector General (Kenya Police Services) Edward Njoroge Mbugua, for the establishment of the Utumishi Girls Academy in honor of his daughter.The Dillman Karate International organization has instructors worldwide carrying on the legacy of Grandmaster Dillman.

Advanced Pressure Points of Naihanchi Kata George Dillman