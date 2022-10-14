Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,916 in the last 365 days.

Early Intervention Services Extend Beyond Age 3 in Tennessee

DIDD implements the TEIS Extended Option to give families an additional option after age 3

NASHVILLE— Thousands of children across the state will have the choice to receive critical early intervention services beyond the age of 3 as the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) starts the Tennessee Early Invention System (TEIS) Extended Option.

TEIS is a voluntary program that offers therapy and other services to infants and young children with developmental delays or disabilities. It is provided to children and families at no cost.

Previously, TEIS provided services to children from birth until age 3. Through the TEIS Extended Option, children enrolled in TEIS who turn 3 on or after October 15, 2022 will have the choice to continue receiving TEIS services up to the start of the school year following their child’s 4th birthday if eligible.  This extension gives families an additional choice to consider as they help their child develop and prepare for school.

“Early intervention is critical to the development of Tennessee children with disabilities and developmental delays as they prepare for school and ultimately adulthood,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “By extending these services during the important developmental years, we’re ensuring they have a chance for lifelong success.”

DIDD anticipates roughly 80% of families who are eligible will choose to continue with TEIS services through the TEIS Extended Option.

“Parents know their child best,” said Commissioner Turner. “We want families to feel like they have options and the information they need to make the best decision for their child.”

Find more information about the TEIS Extended Option and eligibility at: https://www.tn.gov/didd/teis.

You just read:

Early Intervention Services Extend Beyond Age 3 in Tennessee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.