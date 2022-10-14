Ultrack Will Present At Atlantic Transportation & Logistics Show in October

Concord, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. MJLB, a total fleet-management GPS tracking and monitoring solution provider, is pleased to announce that Ultrack will be an exhibitor at the upcoming Atlantic Transportation and Logistics Show in Moncton, New Brunswick on October 20-21, 2022.

Ultrack will proudly display its suite of products, including its soon-to-be-released flagship ELD device. Interested parties can find Ultrack on the lower level of the event at Booth #535.

For further information on Atlantic Truck Show 2022 please visit their website at http://www.atls.ca/

Truck Week rolls into Moncton in October 2022. Together in partnership with the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA), the Atlantic Transportation and Logistics Show (formerly Atlantic Truck Show) is back and bigger than ever! The Atlantic Transportation and Logistics Show is the region's largest, most comprehensive showcase of everything that keeps our region's transport industries running.

This key trade event is presented by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association and takes over the entire Moncton Coliseum complex every two years. Considered THE event for industry stakeholders to research and purchase the latest trucks and related products on the market, this event is typically attended by over 10,000 visitors over the two days of the show. You don't want to miss this!

Ultrack CEO Michael Marsbergen commented: "I am looking forward to showing off our product line and especially our new flagship ELD device to the public eye. Decision-makers and fleet managers will be at this event so it is an important time for Ultrack to put its best foot forward in an effort to secure new business. I hope to see many of Ultrack's valued investors at the show if you are in the area and able to attend!"

About MJLB: Located in Concord, Ontario, Ultrack Systems Inc., ( www.ultrack.ca ) is a publicly traded company listed on the OTCMARKETS under the MJLB trading symbol. Ultrack Systems Inc., is a provider of GPS tracking solutions. We develop, implement, and distribute electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal, and many other services driven industries. Our platform includes live tracking, reports, and alerts on a web-based platform. Our mission is to provide the best fleet tracking, reporting systems and our commitment to service. The Company plans to launch a new ELD product in 2022 in partnership with major corporations that will take the trucking industry by storm.

