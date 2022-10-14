‘HOUSE HACKING’ TECHNIQUES EXPLORED IN UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA IRVINE SUMMIT LED BY ‘YHSGR’ CEO RUDY L. KUSUMA
I was honored to be invited to speak at the Paul Merage School of Business and it was rewarding to share this information on the campus of the UC Irvine”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced the successful completion of the House Hacking Intro Summit at the University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine) Paul Merage School of Business. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma led the summit on October 5, 2022, providing actionable information about real estate including personal branding, closing deals, and overall insights about how agents can make millions of dollars in the career field. Kusuma was invited to speak before the audience and share key insights from his decades of experience with YHSGR, where he’s overseen over a billion dollars in total transactions.
“It was a great joy to give back to the community by sharing my knowledge surrounding real estate and how to run a successful brokerage such as Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “I was honored to be invited to speak at the Paul Merage School of Business and it was rewarding to share this information on the campus of the UC Irvine.”
Kusuma and the YHSGR team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling over $1B in real estate transactions, and Rudy is the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California. During the presentation, Kusuma shared slides with the audience, including a focus on universal business principles. Kusuma has been featured in LA Weekly, Realty Today, and the California Gazette. YHSGR was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America list in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.
Kusuma provided the audience with his Success System Manual and hosted an informal Question and Answers session as part of the summit as well. He stressed the importance of the investment side of real estate and investing at a young age.
UC Irvine is home to the Merage Real Estate Association, which is an active graduate student organization that complements the real estate MBA program and the Center for Real Estate at The Paul Merage School of Business. UC Irvine Real Estate Association adds value for its student members by offering a variety of educational events and networking opportunities where students learn from and interact with local real estate professionals and alumni. Additionally, UC Irvine Real Estate Association is focused on creating career-oriented opportunities for students who seek careers in the real estate industry.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.
