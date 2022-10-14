Price Adjustment of Postal Packing Products

MACAU, October 14 - With effect from 1st November 2022, the prices of postal packing products will be adjusted as follows:

Postal Packing Products Models and Dimensions Prices (MOP) Packing Box A - 212 x 143 x 50 mm B - 212 x 143 x 100 mm C - 307 x 207 x 100 mm D - 427 x 298 x 75 mm E - 427 x 298 x 150 mm F - 427 x 298 x 250 mm G - 690 x 76 mm (Tube) I - 430 x 400 x 300 mm J - 600 x 450 x 350 mm $8.00 $8.00 $12.00 $12.00 $22.00 $22.00 $22.00 $40.00 $40.00 Air-Cushioned Envelope H1 - 125 x 215 mm H2 - 180 x 260 mm H3 - 240 x 340 mm H4 - 410 x 460 mm $7.00 $7.00 $10.00 $12.00 Air-Cushioned Wrapper 4320 x 508 mm $18.00 Waterproof Wrapper 889 x 1194 mm $5.00 Standard White Envelope 102 x 229 mm $1.00

Available at all post offices. Welcome to purchase and use the postal packing products.