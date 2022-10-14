Submit Release
Price Adjustment of Postal Packing Products

MACAU, October 14 - With effect from 1st November 2022, the prices of postal packing products will be adjusted as follows:

Postal Packing Products

Models and Dimensions

Prices (MOP)

Packing Box

A - 212 x 143 x 50 mm

B - 212 x 143 x 100 mm

C - 307 x 207 x 100 mm

D - 427 x 298 x 75 mm

E - 427 x 298 x 150 mm

F - 427 x 298 x 250 mm

G - 690 x 76 mm (Tube)

I - 430 x 400 x 300 mm

J - 600 x 450 x 350 mm

$8.00

$8.00

$12.00

$12.00

$22.00

$22.00

$22.00

$40.00

$40.00

Air-Cushioned Envelope

H1 - 125 x 215 mm

H2 - 180 x 260 mm

H3 - 240 x 340 mm

H4 - 410 x 460 mm

$7.00

$7.00

$10.00

$12.00

Air-Cushioned Wrapper

4320 x 508 mm

$18.00

Waterproof Wrapper

889 x 1194 mm

$5.00

Standard White Envelope

102 x 229 mm

$1.00

Available at all post offices. Welcome to purchase and use the postal packing products.

