Price Adjustment of Postal Packing Products
MACAU, October 14 - With effect from 1st November 2022, the prices of postal packing products will be adjusted as follows:
|
Postal Packing Products
|
Models and Dimensions
|
Prices (MOP)
|
Packing Box
|
A - 212 x 143 x 50 mm
B - 212 x 143 x 100 mm
C - 307 x 207 x 100 mm
D - 427 x 298 x 75 mm
E - 427 x 298 x 150 mm
F - 427 x 298 x 250 mm
G - 690 x 76 mm (Tube)
I - 430 x 400 x 300 mm
J - 600 x 450 x 350 mm
|
$8.00
$8.00
$12.00
$12.00
$22.00
$22.00
$22.00
$40.00
$40.00
|
Air-Cushioned Envelope
|
H1 - 125 x 215 mm
H2 - 180 x 260 mm
H3 - 240 x 340 mm
H4 - 410 x 460 mm
|
$7.00
$7.00
$10.00
$12.00
|
Air-Cushioned Wrapper
|
4320 x 508 mm
|
$18.00
|
Waterproof Wrapper
|
889 x 1194 mm
|
$5.00
|
Standard White Envelope
|
102 x 229 mm
|
$1.00
Available at all post offices. Welcome to purchase and use the postal packing products.