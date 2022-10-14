iSuccess at the Venice Film Festival: iSwiss sponsors the event
The result is to offer an ever more comprehensive range of services to an ever wider range of users, including those who, until now, have been excluded from these services.”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rewarding innovators and those who have achieved success in the various fields of human endeavour: this is the aim of the iSuccess award, of which iSwiss is one of the main sponsors at the event within the Venice Film Festival.
Because iSuccess is a global event, which brings together not only excellence in the fields of marketing, advertising, television and finance, but because it is also an important opportunity to showcase the latest innovations and most interesting previews to guests of the highest calibre.
It is, therefore, a pleasure and an honour for iSwiss to be a sponsor of such an important event, which is also being celebrated in a uniquely fascinating setting. iSwiss CEO Christopher Aleo said: "We offered to sponsor the iSuccess event not only because of its importance but above all because we share the forward-looking vision that has always characterised this award."
Indeed, iSwiss is also a reality in the financial world, always looking to the future. The Swiss giant's choice and philosophy are dictated by its objective to innovate the world of financial services. Beginning with securitisation, an instrument hitherto reserved for large groups, but which the Swiss deposit bank wanted to combine with the modern sharing economy.
The result is to offer an ever more comprehensive range of services to an ever wider range of users, including those who, until now, have been excluded from these services.
As is the case with small and medium-sized enterprises, which can take advantage of the innovative tools provided by the iSwiss to find new financing at optimal conditions and manage payments and money transfers worldwide from anywhere and very quickly.
And iSwiss CEO Christopher Aleo, who was honoured by Forbes as the financial innovator of the year for 2022, is confident that the Swiss deposit bank's growth will continue. Thanks also to opening new markets: after Europe and the Middle East, the new frontier seems to be Africa, a continent with enormous possibilities.
