Mesa Becomes Arizona's First Able Eyes Accessible City

Visit Mesa is on a mission to become the most accessible city in the nation, so it was important that we partnered with Able Eyes” — Alison Brooks

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATE, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Able Eyes, a virtual tour search website and app, is excited to announce that Mesa is now an Able Eyes Accessible City and the first in Arizona.

An Able Eyes Accessible City Certification is awarded to any city that has a minimum of 5 dining virtual tours, 5 lodging virtual tours, and 5 attraction virtual tours on the platform. The purpose of this virtual tour hosting site is so people with disabilities can explore the city before they visit,” CEO and co-founder of Able Eyes, Meegan Winters, explained. “This way, people know what cities they can at least get basic information from by using these tours without calling. Exploring the sites ahead of time with Able Eyes (www.AbleEyes.org) relieves stress and anxiety when traveling, not just for people with disabilities but for everyone.”

Winters is a Michigan native and is very proud to help make Mesa an Able Eyes Accessible City. As a former special education teacher working with students on the Autism Spectrum and a best friend and college roommate who was a wheelchair user (now an angel), Winters identified a need in the world. In 2017, Able Eyes was born with the mission to make the world more accessible in local communities and for travelers.

"Visit Mesa is on a mission to become the most accessible city in the nation, so it was important that we partnered with Able Eyes,” said Alison Brooks, Director, Destination Experience & Advocacy at Visit Mesa. “Through their platform, we know we are able to provide virtual tours for visitors with disabilities so they can "Know before they go," yielding an overall better travel experience."

Able Eyes was inspired from a place of accessibility to help people with both physical and invisible disabilities (Autism, Anxiety, PTSD) more easily access their community and travel by exploring places first from the comfort of home to assess accessibility and decrease anxiety before difficult or new transitions. However, all people of all abilities like to "Know Before You Go," making Able Eyes a tool that can help millions.

This certification ensures visitors that they will have peace of mind in knowing they can view and explore places from the comfort of home prior to traveling.

“Mesa and Lansing are just the beginning of our efforts here at Able Eyes,” explained Winters. “We are on a mission to help make every city Able Eyes Accessible through our virtual platform.”

For more information on the Able Eyes Accessible city certification and how to get your city certified, please visit https://ableeyes.org/about-virtual-tours/.

About Able Eyes

The mission of Able Eyes is to provide visual, state-of-the-art experiences/teaching tools for individuals with disabilities. Able Eyes provides a user-friendly platform to teach skills and explore environments from several different perspectives. Our ultimate goal is to increase the accessibility of businesses and public venues by offering visual walk-through tours, making them “Able Eyes Accessible.” Able Eyes is a virtual tour hosting website and app that functions similar to Yelp. Users are able to search locations in their area with virtual tours to “Know Before You Go.”

About Visit Mesa

Learn more about Visit Mesa and their mission to promote the value and vitality of Mesa’s visitor economy to create a better community at www.visitmesa.com.