Medieval Empires Partners With Polygon Studios To Bring Immersive Web3 Strategy Game

Singapore, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online strategy game, Medieval Empires, has partnered with Polygon Studios, an ecosystem builder owned and operated by Polygon, the leading Ethereum scaling solution onboarding millions to Web3. As part of the strategic collaboration, Medieval Empires is being built on the Polygon blockchain, allowing its players to enjoy an exciting Web3 gaming experience.



Set in the fantastical and historical world in what is now modern-day Turkey during the late 13th century, Medieval Empires is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that invites its players to build towns while trading, fighting, and forging alliances. Featuring internationally acclaimed actor, Engin Altan Düzyatan as Kayi Tribe leader Ertuğrul Gazi, the game aims to provide a state-of-the-art gaming experience for the fans of the historic figure and actor as well as traditional gamers and blockchain enthusiasts alike.

In order to deliver on its promise of one-of-a-kind gaming journey and bring all the exciting benefits of the blockchain world to its players, the Medieval Empires Team found Polygon Studios as an ideal strategic partner to bring their vision to life. In addition to great features like player reach, developer ecosystem, low gas fees, security, and speed, Polygon stands out as one the most eco-friendly blockchain technology in the industry. Environmental aspect further reinforces the synergies between the two partners as the Medieval Empires Team considers Planet as one of its core values.

Assad Dar, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Medieval Empires, comments on the partnership: "We are delighted to announce this partnership and looking forward to building our blockchain game with the leading decentralized Ethereum scaling platform. From the quality of the user experience to the corporate values closely aligned with ours, our team strongly believes in this collaboration and its upcoming results".

Recently, the play-and-own game announced that it had raised a $2.1 Million Seed Round. Supported by some of the key opinion leaders in the space, such as Evan Luthra, James Crypto Guru, Satoshi Stacker, Crypto King, and Davinci Jeremie, the successful funding round lays the foundation for Medieval Empowers to lead the mainstream adoption of blockchain gaming.

Assad emphasized that the successful completion of the seed round cements investors' trust in the game and the team behind it. Assad was hopeful of the upcoming roadmap "with one clear goal in mind – bringing forward Medieval Empires as an immersive and exciting Web3 strategy game."

Apart from a successful seed round, the Medieval Empires team has hit several other milestones this past year. The team's presence at the Blockchain Economy Istanbul paved the way for more partnership opportunities, such as a strategic collaboration with WePad, an IDO launchpad. They also announced the launch of their land sale on the 14th of September 2022. This exclusive feature allows users the first opportunity to enter the immersive world of Medieval Empires.

The future of the game will bring in new leaders and regions for the players to explore and progress in. In addition to the Longshanks Crusaders and Turkish Tribes, new factions will be integrated into the game in the near future, including the Mongols and many more.The game will be available on PC (Windows), MAC (OSX), and Mobile (iOS and Android), with all platforms being fully interoperable.

About Medieval Empires

Medieval Empires is a mid-core multiplayer online strategy game based in a blockchain powered historical world, where the players will be able to build, explore and conquer with exciting opportunities to play and own digital assets. Featuring internationally acclaimed actor, Engin Altan Düzyatan as Kayi Tribe leader Ertuğrul Gazi, the game aims to provide a state-of-the-art Web 3.0 experience to the fans of the character/actor, gamers as well as blockchain and crypto enthusiasts.

The game is set in a passive PvE area and allows the players to explore and build towns while trading, fighting, and forging alliances. To learn more about Medieval Empires, visit:



About Polygon Studios

Owned and operated by Polygon (formerly MATIC), Polygon Studios is one's guide through the many dimensions of the metaverse and Web3. Supporting a community filled with Web3 enthusiasts building big things in NFTs, crypto gaming, metaverses, and more on the Polygon protocol.

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 37,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.94B+ total transactions processed, 164M+ unique user addresses and $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Meta, Stripe and Adobe.To learn more about Polygon Studios, visit:

