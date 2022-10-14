Buyers MACY's and FOX'S joined CHRISTI SOTHERS at ATF Fashion House NYC GALA during NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 22
The 5th Avenue Distribution Company hosted Buyers and Brands at LAVO NYC during NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 22
We believe we found something here - the results speak for themselves. Building proximity and intimate rapport between Brands and Buyers is Key to mutual success. We can't wait for what comes next!”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 12 was definitely one of those dates to circle in the 2022 Fashion calendar, as major fashion houses and brands storm the Big Apple for a Networking GALA Dinner and Runway at the LAVO, hosted by ATF Fashion House NYC (ATFH), a Buyer and Distribution Company located on 5th Avenue and Central Park, introducing a new concept and a new way to conduct business in the fashion industry.
— Mariah Fisher, Buyers Selection Team, ATF Fashion House NYC
New York Fashion Week is the world's largest fashion rendezvous taking place twice a year in February and September. During NYFW, hundreds of organizations host and co-host series of events across town. The city welcomes over 300,000 visitors and generates over $1 billion in tangible and intangible revenues thanks to hospitality, transportation, entertainment, sales, transactional exchanges, taxes, etc.
ATF Fashion House NYC brought into towns Buyers, Stores and Brands to Connect and Initiate potential Business Collaborations.
New York Giant Retailer MACY's with over 500 stores joined the party, represented by 3 Buyer teams hunting for Bags, Luggages, Jewelry, Womenswear, Menswear, etc. Considering how challenging and time consuming it can be for brands to get into those big consortiums, it was a great opportunity for designers to connect directly with Buyers, access insights and tips and initiate potential purchases.
New York Buyer FOX'S was also in the house, with 16+ stores across the US, the Premium Retailer was looking to meet brands selling women’s apparel, shoes and accessories to supply its sizable inventory.
Stores Owners showed up to connect with Brands - Midtown's Fine Diamond Jewelry CHRISTI SOTHERS was looking to find new creative artists to showcase at their Grand Central store on East 42 street, and introduce their latest Certified Lab Grown Diamonds, with the same optical & physical properties of mined diamond but more affordable, environment friendly and conflict Free.
While most companies hosted traditional fashion shows on the T-Runway format, ATFH was flying in its own lane. The company hosted a Black Tie Fashion Gala at the Prestigious LAVO NYC on Madison Avenue and 58th Street, allowing Fashion Brands to expose their products in a Shopping Booth accessible to all attending Guests, making the case that Consumers and Buyers are more confident when they can touch items instead of scrolling through a website or digital outlet;
They also granted about 90 minutes of Networking Cocktail Reception to Attendees, making the case that Designers struggle in accessing Buyers and Fashion Professionals in events because most events are usually segmented and priority is given to Celebrities and A-Listers, leaving emerging designers to showcase their brands and hope for the best in cold follow-ups via social media or email if they can snatch a business card on the way out;
And to compliment the full package, ATFH aroused the evening with a Glamorous Runway Dinner, reminding us what RALPH LAUREN and CHANEL successully did a whIle ago. Fashion Models presented Brands to Guests during a Seated Dinner inside the Grand Salon of LAVO in a cozy and friendly atmosphere that got everyone involved and valued.
About ATF Fashion House NYC
ATFH is a Buyer and Distribution Company. We bet on Emerging Designers with the potential to overthrow some of the world's leading brands. We curate a selection of High-growth potential Brands from various countries, and offer them for purchase to Verified Buyers within our network. We host several fashion event formats throughout the year (Fashion Week, Fashion Show, Buyers Runway, Buyers Dinner, Brands Auction, Fashion x Charity, Roadshows). We are located on 5th Avenue and Central Park, New York City, Premier Fashion Street in the World, Home to all Major Fashion Brands. Every year, we travel the world to Discover Niche and Promising Fashion Designers with the potential to be the next GUCCI, NIKE, CARTIER or LOUIS VUITTON.
Upcoming Events
CENTRAL PARK FASHION WEEK
Nov 18 - 19, 2022
New York City
i3f WORLD FASHION FESTIVAL 2022
Nov 20 - Dec 22, 2022
ON THE SIDELINES OF THE 2022 SOCCER WORLD CUP
Virtual
Designers - Submit Your Brand Here
Buyers - Get The Best Deals Directly from Brands Here
