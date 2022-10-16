2022 Latest Report on Laser Pointer Market Size and Analysis by 2028 | Xcellent Insights

Growing awareness about Laser Pointer, rapid urbanization, & industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Laser Pointer Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2028. High usage of laser pointers for industrial, research use and military use and rapid technological advancements in laser technology are some key factors expected to drive global market growth

Market Size: USD 76.72 Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of.82%, Market Trends: Growing demand for laser pointers in the leisure and entertainment sector

The global laser pointer market size was 76.72 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of .82% during the forecast period. Key factors such as growing demand for high-quality laser pointers and laser line generators across various sectors, increasing investments in research and development activities, and rising number of music and light shows and star gazing activities across the globe are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

A laser pointer also called a laser pen is a small handheld device that has a power source and a laser diode emitting a narrow coherent low-powered laser beam of visible, monochromatic light. It is commonly used for highlighting or pointing out an object of interest with a strong beam of light that can be red and red-orange, yellow, green, blue, or violet. Laser pointers are made of IR-pump frequency, called a diode-pumped solid-state laser that produces a beam of light in high visible power colors. These are widely used in office and school for highlighting important aspects in the slide shows during presentations and music and light shows for creating visually striking patterns. In addition, laser pointers act as a crucial tool in astronomy for star gazing and are commonly mounted on telescopes for facilitating the alignment of the telescope to a specific star or location.

However, factors such as presence of technical barriers in laser pointers, rising complaints about product deformities, and imposition of stringent regulations for usage of laser pointers are expected to limit the adoption of laser pointers in the coming years.

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑:

The green segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of green laser pointers for accurately pinpointing stars and constellations and corporate and school presentations, high preference for green laser pointers as these are much more effective and visible in broad daylight and direct sunlight, and rising investments in increasing production and developing more effective laser pointers.

𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:

The leisure and entertainment segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period rapidly expanding leisure and entertainment sector, increasing number of laser shows across the globe, and rising participation in star gazing and constellation shows.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global laser pointer market between 2021 and 2028. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of laser pointers for corporate presentations, viewing stars and constellations and light and music shows, rapid advancements in laser technology, presence of robust key players, and increasing investments in R&D activities.

𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲:

• Quarton

• Knorvay

• Quartet

• Kensington

• Logitech

• SMK-Link

• Targus

• ASiNG

• Deli

• Vson

• Qiao Ron

• Xuzhou Tiancai

• 3M

• Alpec

• Unbranded/Generic

• Wicked Lasers

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Red and Red-Orange

• Yellow

• Green

• Blue

• Violet

𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Pointing

• Industrial and Research Use

• Leisure and Entertainment

• Weapons Systems

𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o United States

o Canada

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E

𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Laser Pointer Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Laser Pointer Market, their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Laser Pointer Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and joint ventures.

