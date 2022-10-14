Inspire and Encourage Others with Expertise, Experiences, and Life Stories by Publishing a Book
Publish, Launch, Market, and Sell a Book Successfully with the PRESStinely Guided Self-Publishing & Marketing CourseNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expertise, experiences, and knowledge someone collects in their life can inspire and encourage someone who desperately needs support through the power of words. Writing a book can reflect the author's innermost thoughts and feelings, and there is undoubtedly someone searching for those exact words the author has to tell.
Recognizing that this particular story is worth sharing is the important first step, and figuring out where to go next is essential. The ability to write is something authors will perfect over time, but they have to start somewhere. Unfortunately, many writers get paralyzed by fear of judgment, being misinterpreted, or not having the best credentials to write their stories. Although the self-publishing industry opened doors for many books to come to life, the complex system confuses aspiring authors, making it difficult to choose the best route.
The PRESStinely Guided Self-Publishing & Marketing Course will strategically move an author through the entire self-publishing process, ensuring typical self-publishing mistakes are avoided. The end product is not only a book to be proud of but one that will be the cornerstone to building author credibility and brand.
Although there is a massive amount of information readily available on the internet, when it comes to self-publishing a book, much of the advice found for free online won't take an aspiring author on the path they must follow in order to launch a book that will stand out and thrive.
It is incredibly time-consuming to do the necessary research and gather information from countless sources. What’s more, the information collected may not be the most updated due to the fast-paced environment of the publishing industry.
Based on more than 10 years of the team's experience and knowledge of the publishing industry's ins and outs, the PRESStinely Guided Self-Publishing & Marketing Course will guide an author through many steps that were carefully put in chronological order to guarantee no important task is missed.
The course has been broken down into four phases: Developmental, Pre-Launch, Launch, and Post-Launch. Each phase contains Production, Publishing, and Marketing tasks which, for the most part, are in chronological order of how tasks need to be completed. An author can work through the course in a time frame that fits their own pace and schedule.
WHAT’S INCLUDED
- Guided information to publish, launch, market, and sell your book successfully,
- A one-on-one 45-minute consultation call with the PRESStinely team,
- Step-by-step publishing and marketing how to’s,
- A complete publishing and marketing checklist and timeline,
- Email support,
- An Invitation to the course group for collaboration and support, and
- Updates to industry changes and trends.
For a full course curriculum visit PRESStinely.com.
About PRESStinely:
A mission-driven boutique publishing and marketing firm that partners with authors to create distinctly forward-thinking and inspiring brand identities around their books.
