Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market Players Tap Into 3D Printing To Build An Off-Earth Ecosystem

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of 3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market. 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is the process of making a three-dimensional object from a CAD or 3D model. A study from March 2021 showed that 50 space companies were using 3D printing to help create an off-Earth ecosystem, of which 62% of the companies develop spacecraft and technology to travel to LEO. 3D printing is being used in satellites for various applications, for instance, in December 2021, engineers at the University of Sydney and the University of Science and Technology of China designed a 3D printer that is capable of processing polyetheretherketon (PEEK), which is a colorless organic thermoplastic polymer, at high temperatures under simulated space conditions. Furthermore, in 2017, a 3D printed frame made of polyetherimide (PEI) was produced to replace the typical aluminum frame or CubeSat applications for low-Earth orbit missions.

The global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market size is expected to grow from $4.14 billion in 2021 to $8.41 billion in 2026 at a rate of 15.2%. The global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2026 and reach $16.46 billion in 2031.

Growing demand for telecommunications drove the growth of the low earth orbit satellites market. Satellite links are the primary means of connectivity to remote and far-flung regions of a country, and they are the backup links for a large number of terrestrial connectivity services on the mainland. They can distribute signals from one point to many locations. As such, satellite technology is ideal for "point-to-multipoint" communications such as broadcasting. For example, in 2022, companies such as SpaceX, Amazon, OneWeb, and Telesat announced the launch of large systems of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide Internet access. These LEO "constellations" could help bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural regions. Thus, growing demand for telecommunication leads to an increase in demand within the low earth orbit satellites market.

Major players covered in the global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites industry are Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Alenia Space, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (Airbus SE).

North America was the largest region in the global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market, accounting for 33.6% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market will be Asia-Pacific and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 18.4% and 16.4% respectively. These will be followed by North America, and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.7% and 13.9% respectively, during 2021-2026.

TBRC’s low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market report is segmented by type into micro, nano, mini, Pico, femto, by application into technology development, earth observation and remote sensing, communication, space exploration, surveillance, by end-user into commercial, civil, government, others.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market 2022 – By Type (Micro, Nano, Mini, Pico, Femto), By Sub-System (Payload, Structure, Telecommunication, On-Board Computer, Power System, Attitude Control, Propulsion System), By Application (Technology Development, Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Communication, Space Exploration, Surveillance), By End-User (Commercial, Civil, Government, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market overview, forecast low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market size and growth for the whole market, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market segments, geographies, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market trends, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

