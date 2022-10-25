Water Heaters Market Players Focus On Advanced Technology To Preserve Energy

Water Heaters Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of smart water heaters is a growing trend in the global water heater market. Water heaters consume a high level of energy in households, hence the emergence of smart water heaters, such as the Aquanta Smart Water Heater Controller, provides added benefits to preserve energy and increase the efficiency of the water heater. Integrated cell phone communication with users and hot water usage schedule, benefits the customer to regulate water heater through cell phones. This integrated smart system is designed to report energy consumption and other usage data. For instance, in 2022, Rheem Manufacturing Company produced a Wi-Fi device that works with electric and gas water heaters. The gadget can identify defections, track service diagnostics, and transfer structure status, in this way saving money on water and power utilization.

The water heaters market size is expected to grow from $29.47 billion in 2021 to $46.95 billion in 2026 at a rate of 9.8%. The water heaters market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2026 and reach $67.51 billion in 2031.

Increasing adoption of instant heating technologies on account of the key advantages offered, including limited standby losses and high supply output in comparison with conventional storage units, will help the market to grow in the future. An instant water heater is the best solution for reducing water and time waste. An instant water heater is installed near the hot water tap. When the user turns on the tap, if the incoming water from the pipeline is cold, the system senses it and turns on a heater, thereby providing hot water. Once the hot water from the main solar heater starts flowing, this instant heating system turns off automatically, and, in this way, the instant heating concept can save water, time, and energy. Rising demand across commercial applications on account of advanced monitoring features comprising the saving of time, water, and energy, among others, will positively enhance the global water heater market size.

Major players covered in the global water heaters industry are A. O. Smith Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, Vaillant Group, Ariston Thermo Group, Rheem Manufacturing Company.

TBRC’s water heaters market report is segmented by product type into solar heaters, electric heaters, gas and propane heaters, geothermal heaters, by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial, by distribution channel into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, others.

