STIX BONES LAUNCHES BREAKS FROM THE SOUL VOLUME TWO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York native Stix Bones returns with his follow-up project, "Breaks From The Soul Volume Two," set for release on October 14, 2022. The project features a collection of New York's finest jazz musicians: Densen "Meighstro" Curwen- Piano, Synths, & Strings; Albert Brisbane- Bass Guitar. Sean Taylor-Trumpet, Melvin Smith, -Tenor & Soprano Saxophone, Steven Brown- Guitar and Dave "Doc" Watson, Flute. The album is available on all DSPs.

Two years ago [on September 18, 2020,] Stix Bones released the first volume of "Breaks From The Soul." This initial effort was well received by traditional and contemporary Jazz radio stations internationally and endorsed by some of Hip Hop's celebrated DJs.

Stix is known for his productions with urban Jazz artists Matt Marshak and JJ Sansaverino, the Reality shows The Real House Wives of Miami, and the Emmy contender Web Series Take Back the Mic.

Stix has performed with artists such as Dj Maseo (De La Soul), Bob Baldwin, Jessica CARE Moore, and David P. Stevens. Stix's highly successful first full-length Hip Hop Jazz album, Groove Like This, has graced the airwaves of more than forty jazz radio stations in the U.S., Jazz internet, and satellite stations across the globe. It has charted in the top 10 on the digital Jazz charts while reaching the top 20 Jazz charts in France.

