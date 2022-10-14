Teen's Entertaining Music Videos Raise Funds For Kids At St. Jude's
Simi Chakravarty, a senior at Governor's School in Richmond, VA, writes and produces music videos to raise funds for kids at St. Jude’s Medical Center.
Nothing has been as gratifying as knowing that my creativity can be an instrument to help heal children suffering with cancer.”RICHMOND, VA, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Richmond high school senior has been writing and producing music videos as a way of contributing to children being treated for cancer at St. Jude’s Medical Center. According to Simi Chakravarty, a 17-year old student at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond, VA, the idea for SimiAtJudes.Org originated in discussions with personnel at St. Jude’s.
— Simi Chakravarty
“I had been posting my music videos on Facebook, and the audience response was a little overwhelming,” Simi says. “My postings were in response to a request for entertaining videos that could motivate people to donate in appreciation. I was so humbled by how many donations my videos generated. And the recipient of those donations was St. Jude’s Medical Center.”
According to Simi, the high number and size of donations in response to her videos caught the attention St. Jude’s fundraising team.
“They were curious why a 14-year-old was so passionate about fighting cancer, and they were a little surprised when I revealed that I’ve dreamed of becoming an oncologist ever since fifth grade.”
Simi explains that losing her grandfather to cancer and having had the heart wrenching experience of watching him in his final days motivates her to do all she can to alleviate the suffering cancer can cause.
After seeing how much attention her music videos attracted on Facebook, Simi decided to launch SimiAtJudes.Org, a website dedicated to presenting her music videos, including the video she produced for her original composition, “Watching Scooby Doo.”
“I wrote the song during the pandemic,” Simi says. “The one good thing about COVID-19 for me was the way it brought my family together. Even sitting around watching cartoons took on new meaning. That’s where I got the idea for my song.”
Simi was even invited to perform “Watching Scooby Doo” live for the children at St. Judes.
"Nothing has been as gratifying as knowing that my creativity can be an instrument to help heal children suffering with cancer,” Simi reflected.
Those interested in enjoying Simi’s videos or contributing to St. Jude’s should visit SimiAtJudes.Org.
