Ready For Ron Responds to Leading Podcasters Support for Ron DeSantis
Invites Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, and Piers Morgan to Sign the Official 2024 Draft Petition
Ready for Ron, the only credible independent group working to Draft Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to run for President, called on Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, Piers Morgan, and other leading podcasters to sign its petition to encourage a DeSantis candidacy.
During the latest Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan called DeSantis a “no-nonsense guy” and “the most reasonable among the potential candidates.” Even a recent refugee from the Democrat Party, Tulsi Gabbard, enthusiastically agreed when he made statements supportive of a DeSantis candidacy.
Rogan’s support goes back to June, When Rogan praised DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic, noting, “I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president….What he’s done for Florida has been admirable.”
“We invite all who support Ron DeSantis to take action by signing the petition at ReadyforRon.com,” explained Chief Legal Counsel Lilian Rodriguez-Baz. “Joe, Jordan, and Piers should join the tens of thousands of other Americans already helping to draft Governor DeSantis to run for President in 2024 by signing the petition and getting involved in our efforts. As Joe Rogan and millions more know, we’re Ready for Ron’s proven leadership to bring safety and prosperity back.
Ready for Ron launched an advertising and grassroots mobilization effort in late May to help convince Ron DeSantis he has the support to win the Presidency in 2024. The PAC also filed an official Advisory Opinion Request with the Federal Election Commission to ask if it may share its supporter list with Governor DeSantis to convince him to run and when – not if - he becomes a candidate.
“We are building one of the biggest grassroots movements ever,” Rodríguez-Baz continued. “The radical left is risking our future. We must change course immediately. Faced with inflation, crime, and the erosion of parental rights and the American way of life, we need confident, dependable, and proven leadership Ron DeSantis can deliver.”
Joe Rogan isn’t alone among leading podcasters singing Ron Desantis’s praises - in a recent exchange between Jordan Peterson and Piers Morgan the two also shared positive, supportive comments on Ron DeSantis. The specific exchange is below:
Piers: “I can see a situation where someone like DeSantis, the Gov. of Florida, ends up winning the Republican ticket because he basically pursues Trumpian policies….”
Jordan Peterson: “I do think that one of the best possible outcomes might be that DeSantis can take some of the energy that Trump generated and move forward in somewhat the same manner”
Piers: “the key thing I’d say about DeSantis, which I’ve noticed: Apart from the fact that his resume is very impressive, this guy went to Yale and Harvard Law School, he was the Senior Legal Counsel to the commander of SEAL Team One in Fallujah during the Surge, which was the year that America lost most of its soldiers in that war… he’s an incredibly well-qualified guy. He also has a strong personality, but he has respect for the system, he has respect for the Presidency. When Biden had to deal with him on disasters and things, there was a mutual respect there… He has respect for democracy…”
Peterson: [DeSantis] is an example of putting not yourself, but the principles for which you stand, forward, and it is necessary, if you’re a politician, to have due respect for the institutions and traditions that you serve because they are larger than you…”
“Signing your name to this draft petition is the ultimate act of political speech,” Rodríguez-Baz said. “Millions of Americans want Ron DeSantis to run, and our petition will prove it.”
Ready for Ron continues its TV and online advertising efforts to engage Americans to sign the petition at www.ReadyForRon.com to Draft Ron DeSantis to run in 2024.
