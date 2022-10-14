Hunter Pistole Completes the Prestigious Retirement Income Certified Professional® Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunter Pistole recently completed the Retirement Income Certified Professional® program through the American College of Financial Services. This 9-hour college level course focuses on 18 different categories of retirement income and financial planning. This education is provided by the nation's top leaders in the retirement income field. Financial experts like Dr. Wade Phau, economist Tom Hegan, and America's IRA Expert and CPA, Ed Slott, all teach in this program. The RICP program is custom-made for financial professionals who want expert training in the retirement income planning field. It trains professionals how to build sustainable, holistic retirement income plans that seek to eliminate the #1 fear of all retirees: running out of money before running out of life. This extensive retirement income training course takes approximately 12 months to complete.
Hunter Pistole is a third-generation financial advisor who currently operates as the President of Invest Pistole, Inc. and the Vice President of Trinity Insurance and Financial Services, Inc. in Ozark, Missouri. Hunter is the son of Brad Pistole, host of Safe Money Radio in the Ozarks. Hunter is also the grandson of the late Hillard Joe Pistole, who long served as the Vice President of Merrill Lynch of Arkansas. Between Hunter, Brad, and Joe, the Pistole trio represents 75 years of practice in the financial services, insurance, and investment industries.
The Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) program empowers financial professionals with the knowledge they need to become experts in today's fast-growing retirement planning market. It is an extensive and intensive retirement income education that covers all retirement income styles and strategies straight from the nation's top thought leaders.
The accredited RICP® program is tailored for financial professionals seeking to specialize in the retirement income planning field through an online, self-study format that allows you to move through lessons at your own pace to suit your busy schedule.
With the RICP® program, you will gain the skills to build sustainable, holistic retirement plans, delivering unbeatable value for your clients and becoming a sought-after counselor with valuable and valued expertise.
You can reach Hunter at 417-943-4155 or by email at hpistole@investaegis.com. You can also visit his website at https://investpistole.com/
Hunter Pistole
Hunter Pistole is a third-generation financial advisor who currently operates as the President of Invest Pistole, Inc. and the Vice President of Trinity Insurance and Financial Services, Inc. in Ozark, Missouri. Hunter is the son of Brad Pistole, host of Safe Money Radio in the Ozarks. Hunter is also the grandson of the late Hillard Joe Pistole, who long served as the Vice President of Merrill Lynch of Arkansas. Between Hunter, Brad, and Joe, the Pistole trio represents 75 years of practice in the financial services, insurance, and investment industries.
The Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) program empowers financial professionals with the knowledge they need to become experts in today's fast-growing retirement planning market. It is an extensive and intensive retirement income education that covers all retirement income styles and strategies straight from the nation's top thought leaders.
The accredited RICP® program is tailored for financial professionals seeking to specialize in the retirement income planning field through an online, self-study format that allows you to move through lessons at your own pace to suit your busy schedule.
With the RICP® program, you will gain the skills to build sustainable, holistic retirement plans, delivering unbeatable value for your clients and becoming a sought-after counselor with valuable and valued expertise.
You can reach Hunter at 417-943-4155 or by email at hpistole@investaegis.com. You can also visit his website at https://investpistole.com/
Hunter Pistole
Invest Pistole
email us here