Brad Pistole Completes The Prestigous Retirement Income Certified Professional® Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Pistole recently completed the Retirement Income Certified Professional® program through the American College of Financial Services. This 9-hour college-level course focuses on 18 different categories of retirement income and financial planning. This education is provided by the nation's top leaders in the retirement income field. Financial experts like Dr. Wade Phau, economist Tom Hegan, and America's IRA Expert and CPA, Ed Slott, all teach in this program. The RICP program is custom-made for financial professionals who want expert training in the retirement income planning field. It trains professionals how to build sustainable, holistic retirement income plans that seek to eliminate the #1 fear of all retirees: running out of money before running out of life. This extensive retirement income training course takes approximately 12 months to complete.
Brad Pistole successfully completed all of the course work and passed 3 exams, receiving his Retirement Income Certified Professional® designation and diploma on October 1st, 2022. Brad was also recognized on September 30th, as one of the 2022 Springfield Business Journal's Trusted Advisers of the year. Brad is the President and CEO of Trinity Insurance & Financial Services, INC in Ozark, MO. He has been the host of Safe Money Radio for 13 years. His show airs five times a week on multiple stations all across a 4-state area. Brad is the author of two best-selling financial planning books, Safe Money Matters and Bulletproof: The Safe and Secure Retirement Income Plan. You can reach Brad at 417-581-9222 or by email at brad@guaranteedsafemoney.com. You can also visit his website at www.guaranteedsafemoney.com
The Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) program empowers financial professionals with the knowledge they need to become experts in today's fast-growing retirement planning market. It is an extensive and intensive retirement income education that covers all retirement income styles and strategies, straight from the nation's top thought leaders.
The accredited RICP® program is tailored for financial professionals seeking to specialize in the retirement income planning field through an online, self-study format that allows you to move through lessons at your own pace to suit your busy schedule.
With the RICP® program, you will gain the skills to build sustainable, holistic retirement plans, delivering unbeatable value for your clients and becoming a sought-after counselor with valuable, and valued, expertise.
Trinity Insurance & Financial Services
