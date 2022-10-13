2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Abstract Realism by Cindy L. Rockwood

Unique art of transforming spiritual premonitions into whimsical and captivating paintings is gearing up for the upcoming 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Cindy L. Rockwood’s Abstract Realism: The Art of Cindy Rockwood Since 1991: A Spiritual Journey through visual art by Cindy L. Rockwood, is a compilation of spiritual journeys through time and the consecutive order of Cindy Rockwood’s artworks dated back in 1983 to 2021 of 226 paintings. The author offers this as a gift to her readers and many other people through her love for abstract realism. A contrasting work of putting together images that do not belong together.

Rockwood has had spiritual premonitions through her dreams, since then she had been painting images that can relate to the vision that she had seen in her dreams. She then started her painting career, Rockwood explored different mediums or genres – she tried different things such as sketches and three-

dimensional. Around 2017, she began seeing color codes and vision of three- dimensional works – before she would start painting, she could “see” her works

that she hadn't painted yet. She depended on God to show her new images, then she would instinctively move her brush around and start painting the images that she can see. Rockwood lives by the biblical verse “11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. 12 Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. 13 You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.”

Cindy L. Rockwood holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design. She has been using abstract realism as her art style since 1991. Rockwood incorporates figures, patterns, lines, and textures to give a surreal impression to artwork.

Abstract Realism by Cindy L. Rockwood will be at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. Grab a copy of the book now! Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

