Great Place to Work® Names UMI One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ in 2022, Ranking #22

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored UMI Marketing Solutions as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™. This is UMI’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 22nd place. Earning a spot means that UMI is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. In that survey, 100% of UMI’s employees said UMI is a great place to work. This number is 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Our people are the real power behind UMI. We are dedicated to providing the very best service to our clients, operating as an extension of the marketing team, and without our amazing team members that just wouldn’t be possible. I am so proud to work with each of our employees ever day,” says CEO Amy Peart.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing.”

In 2021 UMI ranked on the Great Places to Work list, and then repeated that ranking earlier in 2022. UMI Has also been consistently awarded for excellence in their work, including Dallas Business Journal’s Best Places to Work, recognized twice this year by the Summit Creative Awards and taking home two Sammys.

About UMI Marketing Solutions:

UMI Marketing Solutions powers communications and supply chain strategy for some of the top multi-location and franchise brands across the US. They offer unprecedented value by combining an expert account team with a powerful technology platform built to drive brand growth.

About the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.