UCC Networks Fortifies Communications for Federal Credit Union UCC Networks

UCC Networks, Lumen, and Zoom teamed up to implement a complete unified communications platform for a Hawaii-based Federal Credit Union.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks, Lumen, and Zoom teamed up to implement a complete unified communications platform for a Hawaii-based Federal Credit Union. The collaboration facilitated mission critical banking application integration, enhanced redundancy, and boosted engagement to deliver an optimal experience.

UCC Networks combined forces with Lumen and Zoom to provide the following:

- Cloud calling implementation with Zoom Phone, migrating away from a premise-based PBX, including Zoom Phone integration with a banking server, giving the ability for customers to review balances, last transactions, and account information

- Enhanced internal and external collaboration with Zoom Meetings

- Unified communications with Zoom Chat to increase productivity

- Addition of Lumen Voice Complete in the event of call failure to establish redundancy and allow call forwarding through Lumen’s mobility feature

- Physical Yealink handsets with Zoom tenant configuration and adoption services

UCC Networks, Lumen, and Zoom collectively equipped a Federal Credit Union with integral unified communications solutions to boost the customer journey experience.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.