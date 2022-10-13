Hope For Stomach Cancer to Host Clinical Trial Webinar With FDA Keynote Speaker; Leading Oncologists and Surgeon

What You Need to Know About Clinical Trials For Stomach Cancer. Our knowledgeable presenters include: Dr. Samuel Klempner (moderator) GI Oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Yanghee Woo, Surgical Oncologist at City of Hope, Dr. Shruti Gandhy,

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Stomach Cancer, a nonprofit stomach cancer patient advocacy organization, is pleased to host Dr. Shruti Gandhy, MD from the FDA during our upcoming webinar: “What You Need to Know About Clinical Trials for Stomach Cancer”.

Dr. Gandhy’s presentation, titled “Current Clinical Trial Endpoints From A Regulatory Perspective”, will educate stomach cancer patients and caregivers on regulatory information regarding clinical trials. We will also be featuring a patient story, Suzanne Ottinger, a stage 4 gastric cancer thriver.

In addition to a special appearance from Dr. Gandhy and Suzanne , we are pleased to host Dr. Samuel Klempner, GI Oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Yanghee Woo, Surgical Oncologist at City of Hope, and Dr. Rutika Mehta, GI Oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center. In their presentations, these professionals will discuss the following:

- Access to and eligibility requirements for clinical trials

- Differences in type of clinical trials

- Governmental regulations that affect trials

- The phases of clinical trials and what patients and caregivers can expect during each step

Following the presentations, there will be a panel discussion and a moderated question-and-answer session.

“We are thrilled to host these eminent presenters,” said Aki Smith, the founder of Hope for Stomach Cancer. “Many stomach cancer patients have had incredible outcomes after taking part in clinical trials, but patients and caregivers are often unaware of the process and benefits of participating. Our aim with this webinar is to help patients understand their options so that they can decide if clinical trials are right for them.”

This webinar is made possible by generous educational grants from our sponsors, which include Merck, Lilly, Taiho Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, and Amgen Oncology. The event will take place online on October 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM PST | 1:00 PM EST. Those interested in attending may register online at stomachtrials.org.

About Hope for Stomach Cancer: Hope for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) non-profit stomach cancer awareness organization based in Los Angeles. California. Founded by Aki Smith following her father’s stomach cancer diagnosis, the organization hosts educational events and provides support to all affected by gastric cancer.

This webinar is part of the Hope Webinars Series. The series aims to help patients facing stomach cancer understand the opportunities that exist for treatment and diagnosis in academic centers. The presentations educate and empower patients, caregivers, medical professionals, and all who are impacted by stomach cancer.