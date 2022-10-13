2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: WILDFIRE: Memories of a Wildland Firefighter by Ralph Ryan

An inside look at the most dangerous jobs in the world through the lens of an author with the courage to jump through life’s worst will be coming to Germany

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Pervaded with beauty, passion, and danger, Ralph Ryan’s Wildfire: Memories of a Wildland Firefighter, is an enthralling depiction of a dedicated firefighter’s experiences and prose that serves as a guide to raise awareness about the danger and immense implication of wildfires. This potent

work will be displayed by Authors Press at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022. The sincerity and love for work seep through the

work and the intention hidden behind the book.

By employing laser-like focus and a “never give up” attitude, Ryan triumphantly emulates a perfect guidebook for everyone who was told that they are not cut out to become someone. This is a moving lesson to believe in oneself and overcome our bleakest days

— Wildfire: Memories of a Wildland Firefighter, Ralph Ryan

Ralph Ryan was born in a military family, he graduated from Antelope Valley college with a degree in Forestry. He was accepted into the California

Smokejumper program and since then, he has been active in that industry until his retirement in 1986.

Wildfire: Memories of a Wildland Firefighter

Written by Ralph Ryan

