Nobol Inc. sponsors the 2022 Annual Angel Flight West Golf Classic Tournament!

Angel Flight West's mission is to deliver health and hope using donated flights to serve those with healthcare or other compelling human needs.

PhysioPedal as one of the chosen prizes of the 2022 Annual Angel Flight West Golf Classic tournament!

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobol Inc., a Southern California- based Health and Fitness Technology Company, is proud to support the Angel Flight West organization and thrilled to announce PhysioPedal as one of the chosen prizes of the 2022 Annual Angel Flight West Golf Classic tournament!

Angel Flight West's mission is to deliver health and hope using donated flights to serve those with healthcare or other compelling human needs. In the air, Angel Flight West links volunteer pilots and commercial airlines with people whose non-emergency health needs require air transportation to access care. On the ground, volunteer drivers ferry passengers to and from their departure and destination airports.

PhysioPedal by Nobol, a new form of Assisted Cycling Therapy, is an innovative, portable device designed to improve the upper and lower body's range of motion and condition. The PhysioPedal is also beneficial to anyone with Parkinson's/MS and enhances the mobility of the elderly and injured/physically challenged individuals.

"We at Nobol constantly strive to create innovative and beneficial products to improve the quality of life for people of all abilities.
"Choose Health" is our company's philosophy, and this serves as an inspiration that everyone deserves better health, which motivates us to deliver easy-to-use devices to help the elderly, people with disabilities, and those recovering from an injury/surgery, allowing them to recover and heal faster and help them get back on their feet and eventually live more independently."


Learn more about PhysioPedal and Nobol here: https://www.nobol.com
To request a flight or learn more about how Angel Flight West can help, please visit their website, www.angelflightwest.org.

