LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC Signs Over 5K SQ FT Lease at 4100 Alpha Rd
Boxer Property recently announced the multi-year lease renewal with LBJ Infrastructure Group, for 5,032 square feet at 4100 Alpha Road.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property recently announced the multi-year lease renewal with LBJ Infrastructure Group, for 5,032 square feet at 4100 Alpha Road negotiated by Boxer Property’s leasing agent, Jessica Early.
LBJ Infrastructure Group is a transportation infrastructure company that works to provide congestion-management solutions to North Texas drivers, and is responsible for the design, development, operations, and maintenance of the LBJ Express and its 13.3 miles of LBJ TEXpress Lanes.
Luis Torres, QC & QA Operations Director of LBJ Infrastructure Group: “A big thank you to the Boxer Property Team. They provided assistance throughout the entire leasing process and their expertise helped us achieve our desired goal.”
This workspace features conference facilities, modern huddle rooms, coffee bars, internet-ready offices, 24/7 security, and ample parking space for tenants, plus many restaurant, hotel, and innovated dining/shopping choices nearby.
4100 Alpha at Farmers Branch is an 11-story office building, part of an 8 building professional campus setting, strategically located at the intersection of Midway and Alpha Road just North of Highway 635 and West of the Dallas North Tollway, and just 15 minutes from DFW Airport or Love Field. Also, the workspace provides easy access to a spring-fed lake surrounded by multiple seating areas, beautiful landscaping and a walking trail that can positively influence employees’ mood and wellbeing.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
+1 713-777-7368
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other