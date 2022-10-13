Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Analysis by Product Type and End-User, Trend Forecast 2027

Hemodialysis (HD) is a medical procedure used to remove waste products from the blood of a patient with chronic or acute kidney failure.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Dialysis Site (Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centers, and Home Dialysis), Modality (Conventional and Daily), and Product (Devices and Consumables): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry was estimated at $15.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $22.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Hemodialysis (HD) is a medical procedure used to remove waste products from the blood of a patient with chronic or acute kidney failure. The removal of waste helps maintain electrolyte balance in the patient's body and prevents the accumulation of salt and waste in the blood. This system works like an artificial kidney by filtering the blood through a device called a hemodialyzer. The duration and frequency of HD are the main factors affecting the quality of treatment. Long-term treatment may be beneficial, especially in overweight patients. Although the standard treatment includes dialysis 3 times per week, the benefits of more frequent treatments are currently being investigated. During HD, blood is drawn from one of 3 types of vascular access, ie fistula, graft or catheter.

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the most popular and preferred forms of treatment for chronic kidney disease and kidney failure over kidney transplantation. On the contrary, factors such as the ineligibility of patients with heart disease or liver disease for kidney transplantation, the increase in kidney failure, the increase in the number of patients with end-stage renal disease, are expected hemodialysis and dialysis. to promote the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented based on type, dialysis site, type, product and region. Basically, it is divided into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis units are divided into short-term catheters, chronic catheters, grafts and fistulas. By dialysis site, the market is segmented into dialysis and home dialysis clinics, clinics and facilities. Home dialysis is further divided into home hemodialysis and home peritoneal dialysis. By method, it is divided into traditional and daily (day, night). By product, it is divided into devices

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

