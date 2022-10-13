Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ September Global Sale Achieves $915M in Bids, Including Live Auction at Sotheby’s New York

Auction firm announces historic achievement, with $70 million in sales, including a first time live auction exhibition of real estate at Sotheby's New York

We look forward to our next global sale this December, also closing live at the storied Sotheby’s auction house.” — Laura Brady, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest auction firm for luxury real estate matching multi-million-dollar properties to high-net-worth buyers worldwide, today announced $70 million in sales as part of its September Global Sale.

As one of the firm’s most highly anticipated and largest events of the year, bidding for a selection of eight marquee offerings culminated live at Sotheby’s New York on 15 September, marking the first-ever exhibition of real estate to gavel live at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, with four luxury offerings also closing digitally on casothebys.com throughout September.

The September Global Sale was featured in The Luxury Edit series at Sotheby’s from 6-12 September and at international client events in London, Singapore, and Dubai.

As part of the sale, properties spanned North America, Europe, and Asia, resulting in over $915 million in competitive bids from 85 bidders in the United States, China, Singapore, Sweden, Mexico, and Puerto Rico—averaging seven bidders per property—and a 90% success rate. Of the 12 winning bidders, four came from the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions database, including three of whom were bidders on the firm’s prior auctions.

Through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Auctioned Live on 15 September:

• 1120 Guilford Court, Near Washington D.C., Virginia

In cooperation with Ron Mangas of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

• 900 West Stafford Road, Westlake Village, California

In cooperation with Joanie Young and Cathie Messina of Sotheby's International Realty

• 2205 North Nowlin Trail, Jackson, Wyoming

In cooperation with Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

• Casa Naga, Tulum Beach, Quintana Roo

In cooperation with Gerard Longo of Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty

• 40288 Pine Bench Road, Oak Glen, California

In cooperation with Karen Pierce of DIY Real Estate Now

• 29641 State Road 70 East, Sarasota, Florida

In cooperation with top listing agent Peter Laughlin of Premier Sotheby's International Realty

• 2120 Whaley Avenue, Pensacola, Florida

In cooperation with Rachael Whibbs of Levin Rinke Realty

Auctioned Digitally in September:

• 611 Washington Street #2109, San Francisco, California

In cooperation with Daria Saraf of Sotheby’s International Realty

• 3996 Inverness Drive, Houston, Texas

In cooperation with James R Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

• Villa 22, Samujana, Koh Samui, Thailand

In cooperation with Cobby Leathers of List Sotheby's International Realty

• Villa 17, Amanpuri, Thailand

In cooperation with Prakaipeth Meechoosarn of CBRE

• 0 Highway 1, Big Sur, California

In cooperation with Vilia Kakis Gilles of Sotheby’s International Realty

December Global Sale:

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is currently consigning properties for its final global sale of the year, which will be held in December. Simultaneously showcased with similar marquee offerings on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, with additional exposure in London, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong, the properties hand-picked for inclusion will benefit from international reach and positioning alongside the finest art and luxury goods in the world via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s.

In addition to bidding closing live at the Sotheby’s auction house in New York City, buyers may also bid digitally via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, which allows the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

A limited number of consignments are now being accepted. Enquiries may be submitted at +1 212.984.3890 or GlobalAuctionCollection.com.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

Quotes:

“Our annual global sales are always our most highly sought-after consignment events, and this year, we’re honored to have had the gavel go down live at Sotheby’s New York for a selection of esteemed properties,” said Chad Roffers, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “This was a historic moment for Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and our clientele to be a part of our first live auction.”

“We look forward to our next global sale this December, also closing live at the storied Sotheby’s auction house,” said Laura Brady, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Since our acquisition in November, we have become part of an even greater vision with Sotheby’s, and we look forward to continuing to service all real estate brands and clients worldwide, now with this incredible additional synergy and reach.”

“We were thrilled to integrate real estate into our broader luxury auctions week in New York. This was another key step forward in our new partnership with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, allowing us another opportunity to present our clients with an expanded depth of offerings to suit all of their needs and desires,” said Josh Pullan, Head of Global Luxury Division for Sotheby’s.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions:

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Now Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the firm continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it is committed to furthering homeownership through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Board of Directors:

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently under the leadership of Co-Founders Laura Brady, CEO, and Chad Roffers, President, alongside a Board of Directors of Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. and Sotheby’s executives, including from Anywhere, Charlotte Simonelli, EVP and CFO, and from Sotheby’s, Charles F. Stewart, CEO, and Jean-Luc Berrebi, CFO. The Board is chaired by Philip A. White, CEO and President of Sotheby's International Realty, an Anywhere brand.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board:

The Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board is an esteemed group of real estate industry leaders, who have billions of dollars combined in global luxury sales. A ‘think tank’ on the state of luxury real estate sales and marketing, the agents and brokers on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Advisory Board meet to discuss market trends and predictions, share marketing insights and strategies, and guide Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, particularly with its relationship to the brokerage community. These esteemed Advisory Board members work with global high-end clients, and have extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process as well as a proven track record with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Board members include: Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Private Client Group, Scottsdale, Arizona; Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Christie’s International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, Princeville, Hawaii; Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah; Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®/Luxury Portfolio International®, Dallas, Texas; John McMonigle, McMonigle Team, Orange County/Newport Beach, California; Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties, Palm Beach, Florida; Seth O'Byrne, COMPASS, San Diego, California; Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living, Las Vegas, Nevada; Brad Hermes, Douglas Elliman, Houston, Texas; and John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.