Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (October 13 - 19, 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near Plateau Road (MM 311) to near the Obed River (MM 318): Nightly lane closures on I-40 from near MM 311 to MM 317 working in both directions 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday night through Friday morning. Motorists should use caution when vehicles are entering and exiting the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNW084]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) resurfacing from LM 13 (west of SR-24) to LM 16.3 (east of Village Way) including SR-24 east of Obed Street: The contractor is to begin resurfacing on SR-1 (US-70) from LM 13.0 (west of SR-24) to LM 16.3 (east of Village Way) including SR-24 (east of Obed Street). Paving operations will begin at 10 AM daily. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the duration of this work. There will be construction signs and flagging operations directing traffic through the work zone. Drivers should anticipate delays through the project limits during this time and consider an alternate route, if possible.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNW201]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Utility relocations are in progress. Flagging will be necessary to perform utility crossings throughout the project. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Construction has begun on SR-28 with the installation of construction signs and environmental measures. Clearing and grading activities are in progress along SR-28. The contractor has closed the right lane of SR-28 (US-127) Southbound from LM 10.6 to LM 10.2 for work along the shoulder and slope.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from SR-392 (LM 12.2) to LM 11.5: The contractor has begun resurfacing along SR-28 (US-127). Traffic will be shifted to allow the milling and paving of SR-28. Flagging operations will be present to assist with traffic entering and exiting the paving operation where needed. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNW201]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127S) repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River (LM 16): The left lane on SR-28 (US-127S) has been closed in both directions. Construction crews will be performing bridge deck replacement activities on and under the bridges. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW237]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 2.44 to LM 9.2: Shoulder and single lane closures from Crabtree Road to Wild Azalea Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 10/30/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-876]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462) and Genesis Road (SR-298), as well as short term closures of City streets. The right lane of southbound Genesis Road is closed from Interstate Drive to north of Woodlawn Road.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be continuing work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Neal/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Twin K Construction/Moore/CNV012]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) miscellaneous safety improvements from Choctaw Ridge Road (LM 7.5) to South Mill Street (LM 9.8): The contractor has completed work on this project but will be on site intermittently to work on the punch list. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Moore/CNW108]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue grade work and paving operations on the new roadway alignment. Milling and paving operations will be on-going in Smithville City Limits over next few weeks. Motorists should expect delays and use caution through the area. The contractor is utilizing flagging operations throughout the project in multiple areas for grading operations. Motorists should use caution at the intersection of SR-56 and SR-288, SR-56 and Farrell Road, and SR-56 and Williams Road as these are all newer traffic patterns utilizing new alignment of SR-56. There are multiple traffic shifts in place throughout the project to allow the contractor to complete the new alignment of SR-56. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should expect delays, watch for flaggers, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-154 repair of bridge over SR-28 (US-127 / LM 2.2): Bridge repair work has been completed. The signals have been removed and the road will only be closed by flagging operations intermittently for cleanup activities and punch list items. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Twin K Construction/Neal/CNW014]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 resurfacing from west of Old Grimsley Rd to SR-28 (US-127) and on SR-28 (US-127) from Little Rd to north of Lacy Rd: The contractor will be on site performing resurfacing operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNW182]

FENTRESS AND PICKETT COUNTY SR-325 resurfacing from west of Willard Hill Dr in Pickett County to SR-28 (US-127) in Fentress County, SR-295 in Pickett County from SR-111 to SR-28 (US-127): The contractor will be on site performing resurfacing operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Neal/CNW056]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 (YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.61 to LM 20.13: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Charlie Hix Lane and Gaw Branch Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 10/30/22 from 9 AM and 3 PM. [2022-625 & 626]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-293 repair of bridge over Branch (LM3.7): The contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair operations. During this time, the contractor will detour traffic around the work zone utilizing detour shown on plans. Motorists are encouraged to use caution follow detour signage.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Neal/CNW218]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.2: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 10/30/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM. [2021-457]

OVERTON AND PICKETT COUNTY SR-52 resurfacing from near Dogwalk Rd (LM18.3) in Overton County to the Fentress County line (LM 2.3) in Pickett County: The contractor will be on site performing resurfacing operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNW186]

OVERTON AND PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 resurfacing from west of Hassler Road (LM 3.2) to west of Roger Norrod Lane (LM 8.7) and on SR-24 (US-70) from near I-40 (LM 37) to the Cumberland County line (LM 40.3): The contractor has completed milling and paving operations along SR 24 and SR 164. The contractor is currently working on pavement markings throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNW215]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 10/30/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities including installation of barrier rail. Utility relocations are in progress. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (S. Chestnut St) at LM 0.3 and SR-84 (S. Holly St) at LM 9.7 railroad crossing improvements: The contractor has completed all paving operations and will be on site intermittently to complete remaining items of work. Temporary lane closures may be used to control traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Neal/CNV072]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) construction at the intersection of SR-56 (LM 11.6) in Baxter: The contractor has completed signal installation at SR 56 and SR 24 and all lanes of traffic remain open. The contractor will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work. Motorists are advised to use caution approaching the work zone and should be prepared to stop.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNV098]

WHITE COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) resurfacing from near Country Club Road (LM 13.1) to near Corolla Road (LM 16.2) and on SR-111 (US-70S) from the end of the underpass bridge (LM 7) to Fred Hill Road (LM 7.3): The contractor will be milling/resurfacing throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel on the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNW233]

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) from east of SR-145 (LM 6.1) to east of Cummings Hollow Road (LM 9.6): The contractor may be utilizing daily lane closures and flaggers to complete work through the project. Motorists should use caution, expect delays, and watch for flaggers in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW165]

CANNON COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from north of Oak Ridge Drive (LM 9.0) to south of Holly Lane (LM 12.0): The contractor may be utilizing daily lane closures and flaggers to complete work through the project. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW166]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor will be utilizing lane closures and flaggers daily to complete resurfacing work. Motorists should use caution through the area and watch for flaggers.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction continues this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 10/21/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road. During construction, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work continues. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and controlled with a temporary traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) resurfacing from west of Sherwood Road (LM 27.2) to the Marion County line (LM 31): Construction work on this project continues. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNW086]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-279 resurfacing from SR-16 (US-41A) (LM0.0) to near SR-127 (LM 5.3): Construction work on this project will continue, the contractor is performing road repair work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNW125]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-433 (US-64) resurfacing from near SR-15 (US-64) to SR-50 (US-64) and on SR-50 (US-64) from SR-433 (US-64) to west of Rutledge Ford Rd: Construction work on this project will continue this week, the contractor will have lane closures on US64 to perform roadway repair work, the road will be reduced form 4 lanes (2 lanes in each direction) to 2 lanes (one lane in each direction). Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Hussein/CNW123]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes at all sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from west of Martin Springs Road Exit (MM 141) to east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146): The contractor will continue resurfacing operations on I-24 from MM 140.8 (West of the Martin Springs Rd exit) to MM 146.0 (East of Fiery Gizzard Creek). Work times will be Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. Work will be occur in both directions and will close one lane at a time. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site each night.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNV314]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 (STATE HWY. 156) TDOT Bridge Inspection eastbound at LM 15.2: Routine bridge inspections of the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River (LM 15.20) will be conducted on 10/13/22 through 10/14/22, from 9 AM to 3 PM. Special equipment needed to access portions of the bridge will require temporary lane closures of the right lane and shoulder. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and be aware of message boards, signs, cones, personnel, and equipment.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, U.S 72, US-41) resurfacing from west of Spangler Road (LM 17.4) to east of Marion County Park Road (LM 20.7): During the day, the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-2 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 17.4 (near Spangler Rd) and go to LM 20.7 (near Marion County Park Rd). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNW222]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 resurfacing from near Ketner Mill Lane (LM 12.5) to near Bailey Lane (LM 16.6): During the day, the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-27 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 12.5 (near Ketner Mill Lane) and go to LM 16.6 (near Bailey Lane). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNW185]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 12/31/22 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-395]

VANBUREN COUNTY The repair of the bridge on Park Road over Fall Creek Falls Dam Overflow: The contractor will be repairing the Fall Creek Falls dam overflow bridge. Traffic has been swapped to repair the other side of the bridge. The travel lane over the bridge is controlled by temporary traffic signals. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNW128]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) resurfacing near Robinson Rd (LM 9.3) to SR-55 (LM 10.6) and on SR-287 at-grade railroad crossing (LM 5.2): The contractor will be utilizing daily lane closures and flagging operations to complete resurfacing work in the area. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW189]

WARREN COUNTY SR-8 resurfacing from north of Wildwood Road (LM 4.3) to north of Lawrence Lane (LM 7.7): The contractor may be utilizing daily lane closures and flaggers to complete work through the project. Motorists should use caution, expect delays, and watch for flaggers in the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Harris/CNW214]

WARREN AND VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-30 resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70S / LM0.0) in Warren County to near Laurel Creek Road (LM 4.3) in Van Buren County: The contractor will be utilizing daily lane closures and flagging operations through the construction zone to complete resurfacing work. Motorists should use caution and watch for workers and equipment.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW192]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from Old Highway 11(LM 18.2) to near the Hiwassee River (LM 20.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures on SR-2 (US-11) to perform resurfacing operations. These closures will be in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW158]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.16: Shoulder and single lane closures from 6th Street NE and 8th Street NE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/22/22 through 10/21/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-331]

BRADLEY AND HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 microsurfacing from the Hamilton County line (LM 0) to west of White Oak Road (LM 4.8), and SR-312 microsurfacing from east of SR-58 (LM 14.3) to the Bradley County line (LM 17.7): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR312 as the contractor starts work on this project. Flaggers will be directing traffic as the work is going on during the day with the possibility of pilot cars being used. Expect possible long delays. If at all possible, seek alternative route.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Curtis/CNW105]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at Williams St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St. exit off of I24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. There will be Detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, there will be a new traffic signal at the intersection of the new exit and Broad St. With this new traffic pattern, drivers need to be aware of changes. On Thursday night October 13 from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will be closing one lane in each direction on I24 from MM176-178 so that they can remove the barrier wall in the median of I24.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Inspection eastbound from MM 178.2 to MM 178.6: On Tuesday, 10/18/22, the right shoulder will be closed on the I-0024 Eastbound to I-0124 Northbound ramp. Work will take place between 8 AM and 5 PM. Wednesday, 10/19/22, will be used as an alternate day if work is not performed on 10/18/22.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9 PM-6 AM. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from LM 3.5 to LM 3.7, including bridge expansion joint repair on the railroad overpass bridge (LM 3.6); SR-2 resurfacing on (US-11, US-64) from the NB interstate ramps (LM 20.6) to the Bradley County line (LM 24.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing resurfacing operations between 7 PM and 6 AM. The traveling public is encouraged to be aware of safety personnel and construction vehicles entering and exiting the jobsite.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNW131]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): Starting during this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures as they start working on this project.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW213]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) McCallie Tunnel cleaning: The contractor will be cleaning this tunnel on Wednesday from 8 PM-6 AM. As this work is being done, there will be one lane closed in each direction.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNW197]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) slide repair between LM 29 and LM 30: During this reporting period, TDOT Maintenance and contract forces will have traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on US-27 (SR-29) to continue work on a new retaining wall and slope stabilization. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maint - Chattanooga/MAINT]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 10/13/22, 10/14/22, 10/17/22, 10/18/22, and 10/19/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Traffic has been shifted onto the new alignment of SR-317 by the existing intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive and by Eastview Terrace. The tie-in of College Drive to SR-317 has been closed and a detour route is in place.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work westbound from LM 4.55 to LM 4.54: Shoulder and single lane closures from Lee Hwy and Silverdale Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/22/22 through 10/21/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-475]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period from 8 PM-6 AM, the tunnel will be closed as the contractor washes the tunnel. There will be signs directing traffic to go for the detour around the closure.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNW197]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7 AM to 7 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW112]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 10.31: Shoulder and single lane closures from County Road 150 to Woodland Circle. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 10/18/22 through 10/30/22 from 8 am - 4 pm. [2022-257]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-019]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-30 Utility Work both directions at LM 13.52: Shoulder and single lane closures between Piney Grove Road and Cottontail Place. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and flaggers will be present, 10/17/22 from 9 am – 2 pm, with a rain date of 10/24/2022. [2022-613]

POLK COUNTY SR-33 (US-411) resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0.0) to south of Lowery Road (LM 9.3): During this reporting period, daily lane closures will be in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM starting Tuesday 09/20/22 as the contractor continues resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW188]

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) Utility Work both directions from LM 12.62 to LM 16.33: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-30 as crews transition work zones between New Union Road and SR-302. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 12/05/22 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM. [2022-643]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 12/05/22 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM. [2022-643]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The crack sealing at various locations on various State Routes: Work on this project will continue. The contractor will have intermitted lane closure to perform crack sealing work at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Scodeller Construction, Inc./Hussein/CNW223]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNW127]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV272]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking and retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: Contractor will be performing mobile operations to retrace pavement markings on various state routes in multiple counties. Motorists should expect temporary traffic stoppages and be alert of construction personnel when traveling through the work zone.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Moore/CNW059]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Grundy, Franklin, Marion, Hamilton, and Bradley Counties to install new signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during this work.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNW237: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

