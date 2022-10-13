Air Quality permits under review for Oct. 13

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Black Hawk County

PPG Cedar Falls, 312 Savannah Road, Cedar Falls

The application was submitted to operate their existing Coating, Engraving, and Allied Services, NEC facility. The public comment period ends Nov. 12.

Wapello County

American Bath Group, 2908 N Court St., Ottumwa

The application was submitted to operate their existing Plastics Plumbing Fixtures facility. The public comment period ends Nov. 12.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Muscatine County

Grain Processing Corporation, 1600 Oregon St., Muscatine

Project No. 22-298, Emission Point 319.0: The purpose of this project is to decrease the exhaust air flow rate and the emission limit for particulate matter from a gluten railcar loading operation. This is due to a stack test conducted in April 2022. The public comment period ends Nov. 11.