DNR enforcement actions for Oct. 13

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dallas County

Hudson Heights, LLC

Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Hancock County

Mike Hejlik

Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Jefferson County

Buch Farms, LLC

Comply with all effluent land application laws and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.

Polk County

City of Altoona

Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.